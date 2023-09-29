‘Kendall can’t be trusted…' Fans do not approve of Kendall Jenner's walk at Schiaparelli show

Kendall Jenner closed the Schiaparelli show at the Paris Fashion Week on Thursday. The celebrity model shined in a crystal-covered red dress with a Priscilla Presley-style hairdo.

The 27-year-old model closed the brand's spring/summer 2024 womenswear show, strutting slowly across the ramp with both her hands on her hips.

Kendall posted a still from the walk on her Instagram thanking, the brand for the opportunity.

“!!! closing @schiaparelli tonight love you @danielroseberry you legend ❤️” she captioned the post.

Featured in the carousel, was also Kendall's little sister and cosmetic mogul Kylie Jenner who wore a voguish skin-tight crystal dress as she proudly filmed her sibling's walk.

While the Jenners may have been excited for Kendall, Twitter users have a completely different opinion of her walk. They made their thoughts on Kendall's performance very vocal on the platform.

A user talked about Kendall's slow-paced, straight-faced walk writing: “I love her lack of energy, go girl give us nothing!”

Another compared the world-famous model's walk to a door if it had legs, “She is an example of how a door would move if it had legs”

“Her walk is kind of … cloddy. She clods.” added a user.

A user stated that she made the brand look “boring” adding that she cannot be trusted.

"How does she manage to make Schiaparelli look boring"

"They literally gave her the least interesting piece because they knew she wouldn’t serve

Kendall cannot be trusted with the vision and it shows"

Others decided to politely offer their disapproval, with a user writing, “It just doesn’t GIVE for some reason. She’s a beautiful girl but it’s not serving 🙃”

A user strikes up a conversation on how the term “supermodel” was now so easily awarded to models, adding that it's worth has been diluted and it's sad.

"The term supermodel has been lowered so bad... It's sad, and has diluted the industry's worth as a whole.

I remember I used to enjoy the runway shows for global fashion shows or the launch of XY season for XY fashion designer.

You know, back then when E! was worth the watch 🤷🏻‍♀️"