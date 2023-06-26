Kendall's intriguing identity crisis! Is she more Kardashian or Jenner? Fans divided

Kendall Jenner, the renowned model who has graced the runways of luxury brands, recently stirred up controversy with her comments about her famous family. In a candid interview with the Wall Street Journal, the 27-year-old expressed her thoughts on being associated with the Kardashian sisters, stating, "Obviously I understand I fall under the umbrella of the Kardashian sisters. It’s just weird to me…"

Kendall Jenner attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.(Getty Images via AFP)

Asserting her identity, Kendall added, "Because I am just like my dad in so many ways. I’m such a Jenner, in my opinion." While she acknowledged feeling fortunate for her privileged lifestyle, she also revealed the challenges she faces.

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan were divided in their reactions to Kendall's statements. Some agreed with her, emphasizing that she possesses distinct qualities that set her apart from her famous siblings. However, others questioned her claim, pointing out that she enjoys the benefits and opportunities associated with being part of the Kardashian empire, such as her successful modeling career, appearances on the reality show, and participation in prestigious events like the Met Gala.

The debate surrounding Kendall's identity took a different turn when she shared a video showcasing her tiny waist on social media. However, instead of focusing on her figure, fans became fixated on speculating about whether she had undergone a nose job. Comments about her nostril shape and alleged scars dominated the conversation, leaving some experts concerned about the fascination with cosmetic enhancements in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

As the Kardashian and Jenner sisters continue to captivate the public's attention, Kendall's remarks and her recent video have sparked discussions about identity, appearance, and the influence of fame. Whether she is seen as a Kardashian or a Jenner, one thing is clear: Kendall's presence in the media landscape continues to evoke strong reactions from fans and critics alike.

