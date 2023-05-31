From playboy ploys to heartbreak chaos! Cost of Kris Jenner's fame-seeking reign on the Kardashians

In a shocking revelation, it has come to light that Kris Jenner's relentless pursuit of fame and exposure has cost the Kardashian family deeply. Starting with the infamous Playboy photoshoot of Kim Kardashian, orchestrated by Kris herself, the family's journey into the limelight has been filled with moments of vulnerability and trauma. Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner(Instagram)

While Kris had long harbored dreams of having her own TV show, it was her decision alone to launch the family into the reality TV stratosphere with "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." Without consulting her family members, including young Kendall and Kylie, Kris made the pitch and pushed for filming to start. The motto was clear: keep the cameras rolling no matter what.

This dedication to drama meant exposing some of the family's most private and traumatic experiences to the world. From Scott Disick's aggressive outbursts to Kim's harrowing experience in the Paris robbery, the Kardashians bared their souls for the sake of entertainment. However, this repeated exposure took a toll on their mental health, with Khloé Kardashian being the most vocal about the pain it caused.

Khloé, who has faced body shaming and numerous heartbreaks, revealed the distress she experienced from the constant judgment and scrutiny. The anxiety became so debilitating that she now fears being in public and finds solace within the confines of her home. Red carpet events, once an exciting experience, now trigger high levels of anxiety. Khloé even turned to medication to cope with her escalating distress.

The negative impact of the show extended beyond Khloé, affecting Kourtney as well. She allowed the worst aspects of her relationship with Scott Disick to be displayed on camera, but eventually, the constant oversharing became too much. Kourtney's decision to prioritize her children and step back from filming strained her relationships with her sisters, who felt she wasn't contributing enough.

K.endall and Kylie, who were just children when the show began, lost out on a normal childhood due to their family's fame. Kylie, in particular, expressed feeling trapped by her public image and the pressure to maintain a certain persona. From dancing on a stripper pole at age 9 to constantly being recognized, Kylie lamented the loss of a normal life.

It is clear that Kris Jenner's pursuit of fame came at a high price for the Kardashian family. Their personal lives, vulnerabilities, and mental health were all exposed for the world to see. While the family reaped the benefits of their fame, it is important to acknowledge the hidden costs that have impacted their well-being. The price of stardom can be steep, and in this case, it has come at a profound personal cost.