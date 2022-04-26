Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Others / KGF Chapter 2 box office day 12 collection: Yash's film soars past 900 crore, is unaffected by Shahid Kapoor's Jersey
others

KGF Chapter 2 box office day 12 collection: Yash’s film soars past 900 crore, is unaffected by Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey

KGF Chapter 2 box office day 12 collection: The Yash-starrer film has grossed over ₹900 crore at the global box office, becoming only the sixth Indian film to cross the milestone.
Yash in a still from KGF: Chapter 2.
Published on Apr 26, 2022 06:34 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

It appears KGF: Chapter 2 is in no hurry to slow down at the box office. The Kannada film galloped past another milestone on Monday as it became only the sixth-ever Indian film to gross over 900 crore globally. As per trade sources, the Prasanth Neel film earned over 23 crore on Monday taking its overall worldwide tally so far to 907.30 crore. Analysts estimate that not only will the film surpass the collections of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Secret Superstar this week but is likely to cross 1000 crore by the weekend. Also read: KGF Chapter 2 box office day 10: Hindi version will breach 300 crore club today, enters the top 10 list

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to share the global gross of KGF 2. He tweeted, “#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office: crosses 900 cr mark in just 12 days.” Following this, he gave a day-by-day breakdown of the film’s earnings.

What is impressive is that the film’s earnings dwarf the recent release Jersey’s box office collection. Monday was KGF 2’s 12th day and it earned 23 crore. The Hindi version of the film alone earned over 8 crore on the day. In comparison, Jersey--for which Monday was the fourth day of release--could only manage 1.7 crore.

The Hindi-dubbed version of KGF: Chapter 2 has also continued to soar at the box office. On Monday, its twelfth day of release, the film’s Hindi version earned 8.68 crore, taking its total collections so far to 329.40 crore. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film looks set to reach the Hindi-version India collections of Dangal, the second-highest-grossing Hindi film ever.

KGF Chapter 2 is the sequel to its hit first part and marks the return of Yash as Rocky. The film has recorded stellar business overseas and down south as well and has collected over 900 crore worldwide. It also stars Sanjay Dutt as antagonist Adheera and Raveena Tandon as the Prime Minister.

Topics
kgf 2 kgf kgf: chapter 2
