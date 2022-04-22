KGF Chapter 2 box office day 8 collection: Yash film crosses 750 crore worldwide, analysts predict another huge weekend

KGF: Chapter 2 has grossed just over ₹750 crore at the global box office in its first eight days. The film's monumental success is evident by the fact that it earned a healthy ₹30 crore on Thursday, usually considered the weakest day for films in terms of collections. Although its collections are set to be hampered by the release of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey on Friday, trade analysts are predicting another huge weekend for the film, which may see it cross the all-important ₹1000-crore mark in the next few days. Also read: KGF 2 box office day 8: Hindi version to cross ₹300 crore this weekend, overtakes Kashmir Files as highest grosser

On Friday evening, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared the news that KGF: Chapter 2 has crossed ₹750 crore worldwide. "##KGFChapter2 WW Box Office crosses ₹750 cr milestone mark. Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr; Week 2, Day 1 - ₹ 30.18 cr. Total - ₹ 750.49 cr. Heading towards a huge weekend," he tweeted. KGF 2 had already established itself as the eighth-highest grossing Indian film of all-time on Tuesday. It is now expected to break into the top-5 next week.

The film's Hindi-dubbed version has also been quite successful. As per figures released earlier in the day, KGF 2's Hindi version is set to cross ₹300 crore in earnings at the box office. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that in just eight days, the film has become the most successful film in Hindi post-pandemic, beating The Kashmir Files and RRR (Hindi).

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 stars Yash as Rocky, an ambitious underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster, controlling the gold-mining empire at Kolar Gold Fields. The sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken, and Saran.

Recently, while speaking with Public TV channel, the franchise's executive producer Karthik Gowda confirmed that pre-production work on KGF: Chapter 3 has begun but did not divulge more details.

