KGF Chapter 2 box office week 1: Yash's film zooms past 700-crore mark, registers second-best opening week ever

Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 has ticked off another milestone during its outstanding run at the box office. On Wednesday, as it completed one week of release, the film crossed the ₹700 crore mark in worldwide earnings. Not only is this the highest amount for any Kannada film but also among the highest by any Indian film ever. The real test of the film begins on Friday. If new release Jersey manages to slow down KGF 2's pace, it may stop short of the ₹1000 crore mark otherwise it is well poised to become just the fourth Indian film to get there. Also read: KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) box office day 7: Yash's film is fastest movie in Hindi to cross ₹250 crore, beats Baahubali 2

On Thursday afternoon, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared the news that KGF: Chapter 2 has crossed ₹ 700 crore worldwide. "#KGFChapter2 ZOOMS past ₹700 cr milestone mark," his tweet read. Film trade portal T2B Live gave detailed figures, saying that the film has grossed ₹719.30 crores in seven days globally. This is the second-highest collection by an Indian film in one week, behind Baahubali: The Conclusion, which grossed over ₹800 crores in the first seven days.

#KGFChapter2 ZOOMS past ?700 cr milestone mark. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 21, 2022

The film's Hindi-dubbed version has also emerged as the most successful film in Hindi after week one in Indian cinema history. As per figures released earlier in the day, KGF 2's Hindi version crossed ₹250 crore in earnings at the box office. By doing it in seven days, it became the fastest film in Hindi to reach the mark, beating other blockbusters like Baahubali: The Conclusion, Dangal, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. Starring Yash in the lead, film follows an underdog named Rocky (Yash) who later becomes a dangerous gangster, controlling the gold-mining empire at Kolar Gold Fields. The sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken, and Saran.

Recently, while speaking with Public TV channel, the franchise's executive producer Karthik Gowda confirmed that pre-production work on KGF: Chapter 3 has begun but did not divulge more details.

