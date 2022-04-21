KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) box office day 7: Yash's film is fastest movie in Hindi to cross 250 crore, beats Baahubali 2

KGF: Chapter 2 has been setting new box office records worldwide. And the Hindi-dubbed version of the film has contributed a sizable chunk to it. The success of the film's Hindi version is unprecedented. It has not just outpaced other south films' Hindi-dubbed versions but even Bollywood blockbusters. On Wednesday, KGF 2's Hindi version crossed ₹250 crore in earnings at the box office. By doing it in seven days, it became the fastest film in Hindi to reach the mark, beating other blockbusters like Baahubali: The Conclusion, Dangal, and Tiger Zinda Hai. Also read: KGF Chapter 2: Fans share old video of Yash's promise to take Kannada industry global, say 'he has fulfilled it'

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures about the film's box office earnings in the Hindi belt through a tweet on Thursday morning. "#KGF2 is the fastest to hit ₹250 Cr...Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr, Tue 19.14 cr, Wed 16.35 cr. Total: ₹ 255.05 cr. #India biz. #Hindi," his tweet read. The tweet also mentioned that while KGF 2 achieved the feat in seven days, Baahubali 2 had taken eight days to reach the landmark. Three Hindi films--Dangal, Sanju, and Tiger Zinda Hai--are tied at third, having crossed ₹250 crores in 10 days each.

This also means that the Yash-starrer has become the third film in Hindi to reach this milestone post-pandemic. The only other films to cross ₹250 crores domestically since the pandemic hit are The Kashmir Files and RRR's Hindi version. However, both those films took considerably longer to reach the mark. Trade analysts estimate that the Hindi version of KGF 2 could end up with a lifetime gross of ₹400 crores

The worldwide gross of the film is expected to cross ₹700 crore when the figures for day seven come out later on Thursday. This is expected to go over ₹1000 crore by the time the film's run ends, which would make it among the most successful Indian films of all-time.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. Starring Yash in the lead, film follows an underdog named Rocky (Yash) who later becomes a dangerous gangster, controlling the gold-mining empire at Kolar Gold Fields. The film is told from the point of view of journalist-turned-writer Anand Ingalagi (Anant Nag). The sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken, and Saran.

