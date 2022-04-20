KGF Chapter 2: Fans share old video of Yash's promise to take Kannada industry global, say 'he has fulfilled it'

KGF: Chapter 2 is the most successful Kannada film in history, and that too, by a considerable margin. With a worldwide gross of ₹676 crore in just six days, it is already among the top-ten highest-grossing Indian films of all-time. Apart from catapulting lead actor Yash to superstardom, the film has also placed Kannada cinema--known as Sandalwood--on the global map. Fans have now dug out an old video of actor Yash promising that he would take Kannada film industry global one day and remarking that he did come good on that promise. Also read: KGF Chapter 2 box office day 6 collection: Yash's film earns ₹676 crore, beats Baahubali The Beginning's lifetime gross

The Kannada film industry has never been as highly regarded as the Tamil and Telugu ones in terms of market worth. The highest-grossing Kannada films hardly ever crossed the ₹100-crore barrier, something their Tamil and Telugu counterparts did routinely. For this reason, several stars and directors would often speak about their ambition of crossing over with a native Kannada film. In an old video from an awards function in 2016, a much-younger-looking Yash said the same thing.

In the video shared by fan clubs on Twitter, the actor spoke in Kannada and said, "I will make the whole of India look at Kannada film industry with respect. I will take it global." The video then transitions to scenes of long queues outside the ticket windows of theatres screening KGF: Chapter 2 across India. The video shows visuals from Assam, Lucknow, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and even Nepal.

Fans noted how the actor fulfilled his promise. Calling Yash the pride of Indian cinema, one fan commented, "He has fulfilled it now." Another fan wrote, "Happy for his determination in bringing up Kannada movie to new records and specially to Prashant Neel, the first for any Kannada movie to have such cinematography and technical display." A third comment read, "The craze is real!!"

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. Starring Yash in the lead, film follows an underdog named Rocky (Yash) who later becomes a dangerous gangster, controlling the gold-mining empire at Kolar Gold Fields. The film is told from the point of view of journalist-turned-writer Anand Ingalagi (Anant Nag).

The sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken, and Saran.

