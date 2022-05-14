KGF producer confirms KGF Chapter 3 shoot will begin this year, adds 'we are going to create a Marvel kind of universe'

KGF 2 producer Vijay Kiragandur has confirmed that the film is going to have a another instalment. Vijay said that the filmmakers plan to create a Marvel-style franchise of the hit film. In a new interview, he also said that the shooting for KGF 3 will begin after October, and is likely to release in 2024. Vijay is the founder of Hombale Films that produced the KGF films. (Also read: KGF Chapter 2 Hindi version earns ₹400 crore; second ‘Hindi film’ ever to do so)

KGF Chapter 2 released on April 14 and received overwhelming response from the critics as well as the audience. The film features Yash in the lead role and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Malavika Avinash. Last week, the Hindi-dubbed version of KGF Chapter 2 crossed ₹400 crore at the box office. The film's overall collection in all languages in India has crossed ₹900 crore, while it crossed over ₹1170 crore in worldwide collections.

Asked about the shooting schedule of KGF 3, Vijay told Dainik Bhaskar, "Director Prashant Neel is currently busy with Salaar. Around 30-35% of the shooting is done. The next schedule is slated to begin next week. We hope to complete it by October-November this year. So, we plan to begin the shoot for KGF after October this year. We hope to release the film by 2024."

Asked if any new actor would join or Yash would reprise the role again, the producer added, "Going forward, we are going to create a Marvel kind of universe. We want to bring different characters from different movies and create something like Doctor Strange. The way it happened in Spider Man Home Coming or Doctor Strange. So that we can reach a wider audience easily."

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the KGF films trace the story of Rocky (Yash) - an underdog who rose to become the ruler of the gold-mining empire at Kolar Gold Fields. The first film, KGF Chapter One was also a box office hit in 2018.

