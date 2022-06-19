Yash shares video of 'unforgettable experience' with wife Radhika and kids at pet sanctuary: ‘Changed our perception’

Actor Yash, who is basking in the success of KGF: Chapter 2, visited the Prani pet sanctuary in Bengaluru. He was accompanied by his wife Radhika Pandit and their kids, Ayra and Yatharv. Sharing a glimpse of their trip on Saturday, he took to Instagram, and said that their memorable experience has changed their perception of animals. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor’s look from Shamshera allegedly leaked online, fans compare to KGF)

Yash shared a video, where he was seen visiting the sanctuary with his family and others. It captured their experience at the location as they spent their day feeding birds and interacting with animals. In a few visuals, Yash was seen holding reptiles, including a snake and a lizard, in his hand under the guidance of the authorities at the sanctuary. The video also captured the happy faces of the actor’s kids upon seeing a variety of domestic and wild animals at the sanctuary.

Sharing the video, Yash called it a memorable experience for his family. He wrote, “An experience that changed our perception! Always knew Sanjeev as a passionate kid, and today, he has made us all proud, by doing what he loves and creating an unforgettable experience. Children and animals need similar compassion, and that's exactly the kind of care Sanju and his team at Prani provide to the rescued animals. Kudos to the entire team👏🏼@prani_the_pet_sanctuaryA memorable day, not just for the kids, but all of us…”

Yash married Radhika in 2016. The couple was blessed with their first child, Ayra in 2018. A year later, they had their son Yathrav. Yash treats fans to their pictures and videos on social media from time to time.

Yash was last seen in Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2, which also starred Sanjay Dutt. He is already in talks for the third instalment of the film with the director.

