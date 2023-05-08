Khloé Kardashian shares rare family photo with baby Tatum and daughter True at firefighter-themed party

Khloé Kardashian is one proud mom as she shared a rare family photo featuring her baby son Tatum Robert and her 5-year-old daughter True. The Good American founder took to Instagram to post the heartwarming photo of herself holding Tatum Robert and True on her lap.

Khloé Kardashian shared rare family photo with baby Tatum and daughter True.(Instagram: khloekardashian)

The adorable baby boy was wearing a camo sweater and a fireman's hat while True flashed a grin while wearing a black T-shirt. The photo was reportedly taken at her nephew Psalm West's fourth birthday party, which had a firefighter theme.

Khloé's Instagram Stories were also filled with photos from the party, including one where she showed off Tatum Robert's tiny firefighter jacket, which had "T. Thompson" written on it.

True Thompson's image shared by Khloe as a story on Instagram. (Instagram : khloekardashian)

This comes after Khloé confirmed in April that her son's name starts with the letter T and said she would share it soon. It appears that the reveal of Tatum's name is saved for the premiere of "The Kardashians" season three on Hulu, which is set to air later this month.

Khloé admitted that she didn't have a name in mind for her son before he arrived, as he was delivered via surrogate. She wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit before deciding on a name.

According to insiders, there were debates within the Kardashian clan about whether the baby should be named Robert Tatum or Tatum Robert. Some members advocated for Robert as the first name to honor Khloe's father and brother, who have passed away. But ultimately, Khloe decided on Tatum Robert to fit in with the "T" theme of Tristan and True's names.

Regardless, Khloé is one happy and proud mom to have her two kids by her side, and her fans are thrilled to catch a glimpse of her adorable family.

