Home / Entertainment / Tv / Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on baby's name, here's what she named her son with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on baby's name, here's what she named her son with Tristan Thompson

ByPaurush Omar
May 05, 2023 06:07 AM IST

Khloe had previously revealed that she had decided to give her son a name starting with T, just like her firstborn daughter True

After months of speculation, the name of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby boy has finally been revealed! According to exclusive sources from The US Sun, the baby boy has been named Tatum Robert.

Khloe Kardashian with Tristan Thompson and Tatum Robert.
Khloe Kardashian with Tristan Thompson and Tatum Robert.

Khloe previously shared that she wanted to give her son a name beginning with the letter T, similar to her firstborn daughter True. However, the reality star had been tight-lipped about the baby's full name until now.

The insider revealed that there were talks within the family about whether the baby should be named Robert Tatum or Tatum Robert. Some were pushing for Robert as the first name to honor Khloe's late father and brother, but Khloe ultimately decided on Tatum Robert, which fits in with Tristan and True's names starting with the letter T.

The name Tatum is of English origin and can be used for both boys and girls. It is also a place name meaning "Tata's homestead" in Old English.

Khloe and Tristan share both baby Tatum and daughter True, five, and despite the paternity scandal and split, they decided to have another child together.

Also read | Kendall steals the show over Kim at Met Gala while Khloe, Kourtney are snubbed

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan can tune in to the premiere of season three of The Kardashians on May 25 to hear more about baby Tatum and his name reveal.

(Source: The US Sun)

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
baby boy khloe kardashian reality tv show daughter + 2 more
baby boy khloe kardashian reality tv show daughter + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out