Kardashian clan rift? Kendall Jenner steals the show over Kim at Met Gala while Khloe and Kourtney are snubbed

The Met Gala is known for its glamorous celebrity guests and stunning fashion, and this year was no exception. Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian stole the show with their daring outfits and towering presence, but two sisters were noticeably absent. Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in Met Gata 2023.(Getty Images for The Met Museum)

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were nowhere to be seen at the event, leaving fans wondering why they missed out on one of the biggest nights in fashion. Despite their absence, the trio of Kendall, Kylie, and Kim more than made up for it with their bold fashion choices.

Kendall Jenner attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.(Getty Images via AFP)

Kendall was particularly striking in a black sequined leotard with chunky platform boots, which made her tower over her sisters. Meanwhile, Kim paid tribute to fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld in a Schiaparelli dress covered in real freshwater pearls, and Kylie stood out in a custom Jean Paul Gaultier red gown.

US socialite Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.(AFP)

But the question remains: why were Khloe and Kourtney absent from the event? While there is no official word on why they didn't attend, fans have been speculating that they simply weren't invited. Kim reportedly felt "embarrassed" by the rumors that the Kardashian clan wouldn't be invited this year, so it's possible that the sisters were snubbed by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Regardless of the reason for their absence, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters who did attend the Met Gala certainly made a statement with their fashion choices. As for Khloe and Kourtney, they'll have to wait until next year to see if they make the guest list.