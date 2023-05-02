Home / Entertainment / Others / Meme alert! Here's the shocking truth behind Jason Derulo's staircase tumble at Met Gala 2023

Meme alert! Here's the shocking truth behind Jason Derulo's staircase tumble at Met Gala 2023

ByPaurush Omar
May 02, 2023 09:06 AM IST

Get ready for another year of the Jason Derulo falling down the stairs meme at the Met Gala 2023, but wait a minute

As always, social media is buzzing with rumors and jokes about the supposed fall, but we're here to set the record straight: Jason Derulo did not fall down the stairs at the Met Gala this year, nor has he ever even attended the event.

Jason Derulo falling off the stairs in rehearsals on an event in Los Angeles.
Jason Derulo falling off the stairs in rehearsals on an event in Los Angeles.

The joke first started back in 2015, with a tweet from a now-suspended account @dashausofjack, claiming that Jason Derulo had taken a tumble at the Met Gala. Derulo himself responded on Instagram, denying the claim and telling everyone that he was actually in rehearsals in LA.

So, who really fell down the stairs at the Met Gala? Nobody! The photo that is used for the meme is actually from the 2011 Cannes Film Festival in France, where an unnamed man tried to crash the event and fell down the stairs during the chaos.

In a YouTube video, the man behind the meme admitted that he found the whole thing hilarious and even his 93-year-old grandmother called him to ask if he was alright after hearing the rumors.

Despite the truth behind the meme, we can still expect to see it pop up on social media every year during the Met Gala and other major red carpet events. After all, who doesn't love a good meme?

