Khloe Kardashian accidentally reveals possible reconciliation with cheating ex Tristan Thompson in Easter photos

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are making headlines once again as fans speculate that the two have rekindled their romance. The rumors started after Khloe accidentally posted a photo on Instagram of her daughter True and her cousins playing with slime, with a man in black shorts and a black T-shirt in the background.

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back together?

The man appears to be Tristan Thompson, the LA Lakers player and Khloe's ex-boyfriend and father of her daughter. Fans were quick to point out the man's resemblance and speculated if the two were back together.

The rumors were further fueled when the US Sun confirmed that it was indeed Tristan in the background of the photo. The basketball player was also spotted with Khloe at a McDonald's drive-thru last Tuesday.

Despite the rumors, Khloe's supporters are not impressed with the idea of the two getting back together. One of her fans even slammed Tristan in the comments, accusing him of texting another girl.

However, an insider revealed to the US Sun that Tristan has been spending a lot of time with the Kardashian crew and was welcomed back into their circle. The insider said that he drove up with Khloe to Palm Springs early last week and stayed there until Sunday with their kids and the whole gang.

Fans will have to wait and see if Khloe and Tristan are indeed back together or if they're just co-parenting their daughter True. Whatever the case may be, this is sure to be one of the most scandalous Kardashian stories yet.

