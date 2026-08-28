Kichcha Sudeep praises Yash for daring to experiment with Toxic amid largely negative response to film: ‘It takes guts’

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups is doing well at the box office so far, but the film has received largely negative response from audience. Many viewers who saw the film in theatres made memes on the film and shared it on social media. Now, Kichcha Sudeep, who is a well-known star in Kannada cinema, has come out in support of Yash amid the negativity surrounding the film. He praised Yash for his attempt to try something different rather than conventional. (Also read: ₹150 crore; stays steady after dip">Toxic box office collection day 3 (updated live): Yash, Nayanthara film crosses ₹150 crore; stays steady after dip)

What Kichcha Sudeep wrote

Kichcha Sudeep has defended Yash amid backlash for Toxic.

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Taking to X, he said, “Just want to say this, @TheNameIsYash— you’ve genuinely tried something out of the box rather than taking the predictable route of making another regular, expected, formulaic follow-up to your previous commercial blockbuster. It takes a different mindset, conviction, and most importantly, the guts to attempt something like this.”

“#Toxic is an unusual and commendable attempt. There are several portions that are genuinely intriguing and open to great debate, discussion, and learning. Kudos to you for daring to experiment and step away from the conventional. Bestest wishes, my friend,” he added.

Deep Dive Why is Kichcha Sudeep supporting Yash's film Toxic despite negative reviews? Kichcha Sudeep praises Yash for daring to experiment with unconventional storytelling in Toxic, stating that it takes guts to try something different from typical formulaic films. What legal actions have been taken against YouTubers reviewing Toxic? The makers of Toxic have issued legal notices to several YouTubers for allegedly posting false or defamatory content about the film, following a court order aimed at protecting the film's reputation. How has Toxic performed at the box office despite mixed reviews? Toxic grossed ₹190 crore worldwide within its first two days of release, achieving a strong opening day performance but showing a significant dip in collections shortly thereafter.

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About Toxic

{{^usCountry}} Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP, respectively. It stars Yash in dual roles alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Set in Goa, still under Portuguese rule even as the rest of India had achieved Independence, it tells the story of a gangster’s rise and fall from power. The HT review called it a ‘soulless nightmare’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP, respectively. It stars Yash in dual roles alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Set in Goa, still under Portuguese rule even as the rest of India had achieved Independence, it tells the story of a gangster’s rise and fall from power. The HT review called it a ‘soulless nightmare’. {{/usCountry}}

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On Thursday, a YouTuber named Suraj Kumar posted a screenshot of an email he received from Bengaluru-based film Aiplex Software Private Limited. The screenshot showed an authorisation letter from the makers of Toxic for the firm to enforce the court order on their behalf. Now, another YouTuber named Prashanth Rangaswamy, who did a ‘Murugal Roast’of the film in his review, has made similar claims.

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“Got legal notice from @TheNameIsYash and @KvnProductions for #Toxic review. I thought he is all macho in real life as well. Looks like he is just another rich and influential person!” wrote Prashanth on X, slamming Yash. He did not post a screenshot of the legal notice, like Suraj did, and HT couldn’t independently verify his claim. At the time of writing, the video of his Toxic review was still available for viewing.