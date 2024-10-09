Kochi Police to expand probe to Malayalam actors in drug case, no formal notices issued yet

The police on Wednesday said that they would expand the investigation into the alleged narcotic substance abuse case to include Malayalam film actors whose names emerged following the recent arrest of a notorious gangster and his accomplices at a luxury hotel in Kochi. (Also Read | Renowned Malayalam actor T P Madhavan dies at 88) The police reported the presence of some suspected narcotic substances in the hotel room,

The names of actors Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin, who have both been part of several hit films, were mentioned in the custody application report submitted by Maradu police. This came after the arrest of gangster Om Prakash.

While Prayaga's family denied her involvement in the matter, Sreenath has not yet commented on the development.

The police reported the presence of some suspected narcotic substances in the hotel room, which had been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination. A clearer understanding of the situation is expected once the test results are available, they said.

Speaking to reporters, Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya said that the investigation is ongoing. The team is gathering details, including who visited the hotel, the purpose of their visit, and what took place there, he said.

The Commissioner said as part of the process, several individuals have been summoned and their statements recorded. "So far, no formal notices have been issued to the film actors," he said, reacting to queries.

However, the commissioner added that they would be summoned as part of the ongoing investigation.

The investigation was launched after cases were registered under various laws, including the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Prakash, who has been involved in several criminal cases, was arrested at the Maradu Hotel along with his accomplices on charges of possessing illegal narcotics.

According to the Maradu police, they received confidential information indicating that the accused were procuring substances such as cocaine from abroad and distributing them at DJ parties organised in the city.

The accused had been under surveillance by the police intelligence wing.

To avoid detection, Prakash had booked hotel rooms under another person's name, according to the police.

A detailed investigation revealed that over 20 individuals, including film actors Bhasi and Martin, had visited Prakash at the hotel.

Prakash has been implicated in over 30 criminal cases, the police further said.

The inclusion of Bhasi and Martin's names in the police report comes at a time when allegations of misconduct within the Malayalam film industry, including drug abuse and the sexual harassment of female actors, have resurfaced. These revelations, part of the Justice K Hema Committee report, have recently caused a significant outcry in the state.