Komal Pandey admits she got ‘lip fillers, tried botox’ in long post: ‘Took me 4 years to share this with you'

Social media influencer Komal Pandey took to her Instagram handle and broke her silence on the claims of her alleged plastic surgery. In a detailed post, she said about four years ago, she decided to opt for lip and chin fillers; even tried botox but never went under the knife. Komal often receives criticism on social media for her ‘unrelatable’ fashion choices, and many even accused her of altering her beauty features via surgery. Also read: Kusha Kapila pens a note on grief after separation with Zorawar Ahluwalia

Komal Pandey on Instagram

Komal Pandey reacted to those calling her 'fake' on social media.

Komal wrote, “In 2019, 15th June precisely, I made the decision to undergo a transformative experience — I got lip fillers. It's taken me 4 years to gather the courage to share this with you, and I want to address it with maturity.

“You might want to ask me- Did you not feel beautiful? Did you not feel adequate? The truth is, I've battled with body image issues, and still do occasionally. At 25, I started my journey with fillers. Do I have any regrets? None whatsoever. Do I regret not discussing it sooner? No, because it was important for my personal growth. This is my body, and my choice of conversation, I very firmly believe is a matter of personal agency.”

Komal denies surgery claims

Komal said she feels she is ready to talk about it now as she currently has knowledge about what works for her. She said she hasn’t opted for a plastic surgery. She said, “I'd like to clarify that I haven't undergone surgery. I've opted for lip fillers and some on my chin. I also briefly tried botox but realized that it does not work for me. Additionally, my fitness journey has also contributed to changes in my facial appearance. I started to work out almost 4-6 days a week, made some lifestyle changes to manage my anxiety and my physical appearance.”

She went on to admit, “I am very well aware that my actions with my appearance can influence impressionable young women who follow me. However, it's also crucial to understand that it was equally important for me.” Talking about her insecurity, she said her lip fillers help to boost confidence.

“People dissecting my face, hurling insults, and labeling me as ‘fake’, 'plastic' & 'unbearable' is a harsh form of critique that NO woman should endure,” Komal said she doesn't deserve such comments. She also clarified, “I'm not advocating altering your appearance to find confidence, nor did I get fillers because I didn't feel beautiful. My choice was for my personal growth.”

Soon after Komal posted, Dolly Singh commented, “I’m proud of you everyday Komal, you’re self made and inspire me everyday.” Bhumi Pedenekar wrote, “Bravo.”

