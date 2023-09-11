Logan Paul shares AI-generated video mocking rival Dillon Danis, promotes energy drink Prime

On Sunday(IST), Logan Paul shared an AI-generated video of Dillon Danis in which the latter is seen apologising to the boxer. In the video, Danis makes a mockery of himself, to the joy of Logan.

Boxing - X Series Press Conference - OVO Arena Wembley, London, Britain - August 22, 2023 Logan Paul reacts with a rubber head of Dillon Danis during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers(Action Images via Reuters)

The two stars have been involved in a heated feud in recent times, often throwing insults at each other.

As the video progresses, AI-generated form of Danis says, "Logan I apologize, I'm a b**ch, I'm not a real fighter, um, I got choked out by a bouncer, and I target innocent women online (referring to Nina Agdal) to support my insecurities honestly. My mom slept with my coach, and that's how I got my black belt. When Conor came over, I admit I let him hit, and we saw what happened. I sat watching, crying, and drinking Prime. I love Prime, honestly. I drink it every day. My favorite flavor is tropical punch. It reminds me of the punch Anthony Taylor landed on me, which almost knocked me out. Anyway, drink prime."

Danis replied to the tweet in a rather hysterical way by saying, "I can't even lie, this is hilarious. Fair play."

Meanwhile, Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal has reportedly sued Danis and has requested a restraining order because of the constant harassment on social media by Danis.

Notably, Danis had recently shared a sexually explicit video, claiming that the woman in the video was Nina. However, many reports said otherwise, claiming it's not her.

Amid the war of words between Paul and Danis, fans are left uncertain whether the restraining order put forward by Nina will have an impact on the upcoming match. Fans feel that the feud on social media between the two still gives hope for some form of fight to eventually erupt in the coming future, if not a boxing match.

