Madonna's facelift fiasco: Pop icon to go Under the knife again to erase Grammy's face, insider reveals

Madonna is allegedly desperate to get her natural appearance back before embarking on her upcoming world tour. The pop icon, who has faced backlash over her "new" face she debuted at the Grammy's in February, is said to be undergoing procedures to restore her natural features.

Madonna in the Grammy's 2023.

According to a source from New York Post, Madonna was deeply affected by the criticism and comments made by her naysayers. "Despite what people think, the criticism over her drastically different appearance does affect her," the source stated. Madonna reportedly wants to look more like herself again for her fans during the tour.

The Queen of Pop sparked confusion with her appearance at this year's Grammys, and the criticism forced her to slam people who chose to focus on her looks instead of the speech she gave. She captioned an Instagram video on Feb. 7, "Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!!"

Madonna is set to begin "The Celebration Tour," which commemorates her four decades in music, on July 15 in Vancouver. The tour will cover 53 shows across North America before the US leg of her tour ends in Jan. 2024.

Although Madonna has never publicly confirmed or denied rumors of undergoing plastic surgery, she admitted she was "not against plastic surgery" in 2012. However, she did say she was "absolutely against having to discuss it."

Madonna is no stranger to controversy, and her latest move to revert to her natural face will undoubtedly spark more discussions. Fans are eagerly anticipating her tour and are eager to see her back to her natural beauty.