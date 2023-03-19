Malayalam actor Asha Sharath’s daughter marries in grand ceremony in Kochi; wedding video out. Watch

Malayalam actor Asha Sharath's daughter Uthara tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend on Saturday. The wedding ceremony took place in Kochi on March 18. A video from Uthara’s wedding is being widely shared online, where everyone, including Asha, is seen decked up in their traditional best. Also read: Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh marry in an intimate ceremony; official wedding video of bride and groom out. Watch

Asha Sharath at her daughter Uthara's wedding in Kochi.

Uthara looked stunning as a bride in a golden saree with red border, which she paired with a matching golden blouse and traditional bridal jewellery. Her husband Aditya Menon, who reportedly works as a chartered accountant, was decked up in a cream and golden wedding outfit. Asha Sharath wore a green saree for her daughter's wedding, and was seen welcoming guests in a video circulating online.

The wedding ceremony took place at Adlux International Convention Centre in Kochi. In videos shared on YouTube, Asha Sharath was seen accompanying her daughter Uthara to the wedding mandap after giving a grand welcome to the groom and his family. As per reports, the wedding was also live-streamed on YouTube. Many took to the comments section of the YouTube videos to congratulate Uthara and Aditya on their special day, and also praised Asha for her traditional Indian look at her daughter's wedding.

As per reports, the wedding was attended by several celebs from the Malayalam film industry, including Kavya Madhavan, Anusree, and filmmaker Lal. Manorama reported that the couple also hosted pre-wedding ceremonies, including mehendi and sangeet. Uthara and Aditya got engaged on October 23, last year. At the time, Malayalam actor Mammootty, and other celebs had attended the ceremony.

As per reports, Uthara studied mechanical engineering before going to Warwick Business School. She is a trained classical dancer. In 2021, Uthara was crowned Miss Kerala 2021 runner-up. Uthara made her acting debut in the Malayalam film Khedda (202), directed by Manoj Kana.

