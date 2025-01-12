Malayalam actor Honey Rose takes legal action against activist Rahul Easwar over cybercrime and ‘continuous threats’

Following the arrest of Kerala businessman Boby Chemmanur on a sexual harassment complaint, Malayalam actor Honey Rose has now accused activist Rahul Easwar of allegedly orchestrating a cybercrime to trivialise the seriousness of her complaint and manipulate public opinion against her. (Also Read | Honey Rose files harassment complaint against businessman for ‘sexually coloured remarks’; accused arrested) Honey Rose took the step against an activist.

Honey Rose took to her Facebook account and shared that she and her family have been enduring severe mental stress for which she holds Rahil Easwar responsible. The actor has filed the complaint at the Central Police Station, Ernakulam.

“Rahul Easwar, my family and I are going through a lot of mental stress. You are one of the main reasons for that. I filed a complaint against the blatant abuse that was made against me on a public platform. The police found my complaint to be valid and registered a case, and the court remanded the person I filed the complaint against,” she wrote.

"All I have to do is file the complaint. The rest is up to the government, police and court. Rahul Easwar is planning an organized crime in cyberspace intending to distort the seriousness of my complaint and turn public opinion against me," read the post further.

Honey Rose further said, “Rahul Easwar is the main reason behind the continuous threats I face through the media, including vulgar, double-meaning, and insulting comments aimed at me and my profession. His actions have consistently pushed me into severe mental agony and even driven me towards thoughts of suicide. These actions are deliberate attempts to tarnish my dignity as a woman,” she also wrote.

“Rahul Easwar has repeatedly issued threats to harm me and insult my womanhood, both directly and through social media. He has also attempted to undermine my professional opportunities. Considering the extent of his actions, I am taking legal action against him.”

Honey Rose filed a sexual harassment complaint earlier against Boby Chemmanur. After the complaint, the businessman was taken into custody by Wayanad police on Wednesday.

According to officials, the complaint was lodged at the Ernakulam Central Police Station in Kochi. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the businessman under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 67 of the IT Act.