Malayalam actor Santhosh Nair dies in road accident in Pathanamthitta; wife critically injured

On Tuesday morning, Malayalam Actor Santhosh Nair died in a road accident at Enathu in Pathanamithitta, police said, according to news agency PTI. His wife, Subhashree, has been severely injured in the accident.

How did Santhosh Nair die?

Malayalam actor Santhosh Nair dies.

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As reported by PTI, the accident occurred around 6.30 AM when the car in which Santhosh was travelling collided with a lorry, leaving him and his wife injured.

The actor suffered critical injuries after his chest hit the steering wheel of the vehicle, and his wife suffered a fracture in her ribs, police said. The actor was declared dead at the hospital later in the day, while his wife is undergoing treatment. The couple have a daughter, Rajasree S. Nair. It is unclear so far is she was present in the car during that time.

About Santhosh Nair

Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Santhosh Kesavan Nair grew up in a well-educated family. His father, C.N. Kesavan Nair. was a retired headmaster, and his mother was a retired teacher. He was raised by his maternal grandparents after his parents moved to Ethiopia,

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{{^usCountry}} Santhosh made his debut in cinema with the 1982 film Ithu Njangalude Katha. Over the years, the actor went on to act in over 100 films, proving is mettle in a wide range of roles, including villain, hero, supporting roles, etc. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Santhosh made his debut in cinema with the 1982 film Ithu Njangalude Katha. Over the years, the actor went on to act in over 100 films, proving is mettle in a wide range of roles, including villain, hero, supporting roles, etc. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He has featured in several Malayalam films, including Vasantha Sena, Nishedhi, Krishna Gopalakrishna, Runway, The Tiger, Khaki, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Naatturajavyu alongside Mohanlal, among others. About Santhosh Nair's latest film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He has featured in several Malayalam films, including Vasantha Sena, Nishedhi, Krishna Gopalakrishna, Runway, The Tiger, Khaki, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Naatturajavyu alongside Mohanlal, among others. About Santhosh Nair's latest film {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His latest film, Mohiniyattam, is currently running in theatres. Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam, starring Saiju Kurup, released in theatres on April 10, serves as a sequel to Bharathanatyam (2024). The film will begin streaming on Netflix on May 8. The film now marks Santhosh's last on-screen appearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His latest film, Mohiniyattam, is currently running in theatres. Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam, starring Saiju Kurup, released in theatres on April 10, serves as a sequel to Bharathanatyam (2024). The film will begin streaming on Netflix on May 8. The film now marks Santhosh's last on-screen appearance. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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