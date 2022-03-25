Malayalam actor Vinayakan says 'If asking for sex is MeToo, I'll continue to do so', Twitter says he doesn't get consent

Popular Malayalam actor Vinayakan, who is best known for his work in films such as Kammattipaadam and Ee. Ma. Yau, has courted controversy for his recent remarks on the MeToo movement. During the promotions of his latest Malayalam release Oruthee, Vinayakan made some unpleasant comments on MeToo, finding himself in the middle of a row. Several social media users have criticised the actor for being ‘clueless’. Also read: Parvathy slams Malayalam literary award jury for honouring MeToo accused Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu

As per reports, Vinayakan said he didn’t know what MeToo was. He went on to add if asking a woman for sex is Me Too, then he will continue to do so. During a promotional activity for Oruthee, Vinayakan asked what is Me Too, and saying, “I don’t know what about that. I want to know. Do I need to know if I want to have sex with a woman? I’ve had sex with 10 women in my life. I asked them all if she would like to have a relationship with me? If asking a woman for sex is MeToo, I will continue to do so.”

Vinayakan’s comments have gone viral and several Twitter users have slammed him. One social media user wrote that one can’t ask random people if they’re interested in a sexual relationship. Another user slammed Vinayakan for being a ‘clueless guy’. Several social media users criticised the actor for not understanding the concepts of concept and power imbalance, inherent to the MeToo movement.

This is not the first time Vinayakan has been in the news for his controversial statements. In 2019, he was arrested when poet and Dalit activist Mruduladevi complained that he verbally harassed her over the phone, using sexually explicit language.

Oruthee, the film where Vinayakan will be seen next is directed by VK Prakash. The film marks the comeback of actor Navya Nair. It is a story about a woman who works as a boat conductor.

