Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Others / Malayalam actor Vinayakan says 'If asking for sex is MeToo, I'll continue to do so', Twitter says he doesn't get consent
others

Malayalam actor Vinayakan says 'If asking for sex is MeToo, I'll continue to do so', Twitter says he doesn't get consent

Malayalam actor Vinayakan courted controversy recently when he appeared to downplay the significance of the MeToo movement in a press conference. Social media users have slammed the actor for his unsavoury remarks.
Malayalam actor Vinayakan has courted controversy with his recent remarks on the MeToo movement.
Published on Mar 25, 2022 01:47 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Popular Malayalam actor Vinayakan, who is best known for his work in films such as Kammattipaadam and Ee. Ma. Yau, has courted controversy for his recent remarks on the MeToo movement. During the promotions of his latest Malayalam release Oruthee, Vinayakan made some unpleasant comments on MeToo, finding himself in the middle of a row. Several social media users have criticised the actor for being ‘clueless’. Also read: Parvathy slams Malayalam literary award jury for honouring MeToo accused Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu

As per reports, Vinayakan said he didn’t know what MeToo was. He went on to add if asking a woman for sex is Me Too, then he will continue to do so. During a promotional activity for Oruthee, Vinayakan asked what is Me Too, and saying, “I don’t know what about that. I want to know. Do I need to know if I want to have sex with a woman? I’ve had sex with 10 women in my life. I asked them all if she would like to have a relationship with me? If asking a woman for sex is MeToo, I will continue to do so.”

Vinayakan’s comments have gone viral and several Twitter users have slammed him. One social media user wrote that one can’t ask random people if they’re interested in a sexual relationship. Another user slammed Vinayakan for being a ‘clueless guy’. Several social media users criticised the actor for not understanding the concepts of concept and power imbalance, inherent to the MeToo movement.

RELATED STORIES

This is not the first time Vinayakan has been in the news for his controversial statements. In 2019, he was arrested when poet and Dalit activist Mruduladevi complained that he verbally harassed her over the phone, using sexually explicit language.

Oruthee, the film where Vinayakan will be seen next is directed by VK Prakash. The film marks the comeback of actor Navya Nair. It is a story about a woman who works as a boat conductor.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
#metoo movement malayalam film malayalam
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP