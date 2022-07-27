Malayalam actor Vineeth Thattil arrested on attempt to murder charges

Malayalam actor Vineeth Thattil was arrested On Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a man from Alappuzha, police said. The actor has been jailed on charges of a murder attempt against a resident of Alappuzha, Kerala. He has acted in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Angamally Diaries and Aadu 2, among others. Also Read: National award winner Prakruti Mishra assaulted by co-star's wife, reacts to accusations of 'stealing someone's husband'

Police said Vineeth, who is 45-years-old, was arrested for assaulting Alex on July 24 that led to the latter getting hospitalised. A case under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Vineeth, police said.

"Alex complained to police yesterday that he was assaulted by Vineeth. Alex is currently hospitalised," police said. Vineeth reportedly owed some money to Alex and was assaulted, when Alex came asking for it, police said. The actor was arrested and will be produced before the court.

Vineeth made his film debut with Lijo Jose's Pellissery's Angamaly Diaries. In the film, he played the role of Kadan Benny. He played a prominent role in Ayyappanum Koshiyum. In the film, he played the role of Simon. The film was released in 2020 and was directed by Sachy. Produced by Ranjith and P. M. Sasidharan and it also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon.

(With inputs from PTI)

