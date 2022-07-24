National award winner Prakruti Mishra assaulted by co-star's wife, reacts to accusations of 'stealing someone's husband'

Actor Prakruti Mishra took to Instagram to share a statement on Sunday after a video of her getting assaulted in the streets of Bhubaneswar was shared on social media. Prakruti was allegedly assaulted by the wife of her co-star Babushaan Mohanty, who thought the two actors were having an affair.

The video showed Prakruti being grabbed by a woman in her car and bystanders filming videos even as she pleaded for help. Prakruti managed to get out of the car even as the woman chased after her. She called for an auto-rickshaw to stop for her.

Prakruti mentioned anything about the assault on Instagram at midnight. In a not written in Odia, she mentioned, "Every story has two sides. Unfortunately, we are living in such a society where people blame women before listening anything. Me and my co-star Babushaan were heading for Chennai to attend an event being organised by Utkal Association. During the period, Babushaan’s wife along with some goons started heckling the actor and assaulted me physically and mentally.”

“Such behaviour shown by Babushaan’s wife is not acceptable to me,” she wrote. She added that she will ensure right

She also shared a post about women empowerment. "Working out on Women Empowerment For this Society is Subject to "the Ground Breaking" reality of facing the real harassment, do they know I have a Larger goal towards changing the dogma I think it empowers me to work more for it! I think I'm not yet done with my work, and I need to do more to finally achieve my goal Women Empowerment,” she wrote. A person left a comment on her post, accusing her of ‘stealing another woman’s husband'.

“Yes women empowerment is stealing some other women's husband and stealing a father from his child Dis I what this generation is learning from the phase women empowerment Kudos to you," read the comment. Prakruti replied, “I wish you had brains enough to see what happened kudos to you for judging someone so fast.”

Prakruti Mishra replying to a comment.

As per Kalinga TV, Babushaan also explained in a video, “All of you must be enjoying watching my viral videos. But, I want to tell you that I came to Chennai to participate in Utkal Divas celebrations and Prakutri Mishra was also invited to the event. I came here to promote my film in which Prakruti is working opposite me, and we were also planning to announce a new film."

“I was not aware that my family was going through disturbances. If my family has issues with this then I will not do that film with her. If required, I will not work with any heroines in the future,” the actor said in his video statement.

Prakruti won National Film Award for Special Mention Award for Hello Arsi. She also starred in Hindi television soap Bitti Business Walli.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail