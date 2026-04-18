This Malayalam film with no big stars is the fastest to cross 100 crore in Kerala; beats Lokah and Thudarum

The Malayalam Film Industry has done it again! A coming-of-age drama backed with no big stars but a bunch of newcomers has struck a chord with the audience. The film, directed by Savin SA in his directorial debut, has been unbeatable at the box office for over two weeks now. The film is Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros, which has managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark in Kerala in 16 days.

Vaazha 2 crosses ₹ 100 crore

Trust Mollywood to deliver one of the best coming-of-age dramas in recent times!

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Vaazha 2 showed massive momentum in its first week, powered by positive reviews and a strong word-of-mouth on social media among the young audience for its feel-good factor. The film collected ₹55 crore in its first week. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, the film collected ₹2.50 crore on day 17, taking its total to ₹101.85 crore.

The film had also crossed ₹100 crore worldwide within just a week of release, and is now nearing the ₹200 crore club.

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{{^usCountry}} Writer Vipin Das shared a note on Instagram to thank fans on this special milestone. He wrote, “Fastest ₹100 Crore at the Kerala Box Office! Thank you all for your immense love and support! #Vaazha2 belongs to all of you.. and so do our achievements.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Writer Vipin Das shared a note on Instagram to thank fans on this special milestone. He wrote, “Fastest ₹100 Crore at the Kerala Box Office! Thank you all for your immense love and support! #Vaazha2 belongs to all of you.. and so do our achievements.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} With this, Vaazha 2 has now become the fastest Malayalam film to enter the ₹100 crore club in Kerala. It has beaten the record held by Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra (which took 24 days to enter the ₹100 crore club) and Mohanlal-starrer Thudarum (which took 19 days to do the same). About Vaazha 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With this, Vaazha 2 has now become the fastest Malayalam film to enter the ₹100 crore club in Kerala. It has beaten the record held by Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra (which took 24 days to enter the ₹100 crore club) and Mohanlal-starrer Thudarum (which took 19 days to do the same). About Vaazha 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Vaazha 2 follows four friends, Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak who are labeled as troublemakers. These friends navigate societal pressure as well as academic struggles, even as family expectations pile up on them. The plot mainly explores their transition from school to adulthood, focusing on how these male friendships lead to self-realisation. The film stars Hashir H., Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V., alongside Vijay Babu, Aju Varghese, Bijukuttan, Alphonse Puthren, and Sudheesh in supporting roles. It is a sequel to Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys (2024).

Amid the success of Vaazha 2, the makers have now announced Vaazha 3. The highlight of the third part is that the film is expected to star an all-women lead cast. "The Vaazha franchise has grown into something far bigger than we ever imagined. Thanks to all the love you have given us! We launched Vaazha with the intention of introducing fresh talent to cinema, and we are committed to carrying that legacy forward in all future chapters. This is the only franchise where the door is always open whether you want to write, direct, act, or compose," Vipin Das wrote.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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