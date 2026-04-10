Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith granted bail in alleged sexual harassment case, directed to surrender his passport

A magistrate court has granted bail to Malayalam film director Ranjith, who was arrested in a sexual harassment case on March 31. As per the latest update on news agency PTI, Judicial First Class Magistrate L Usha granted bail to the filmmaker after imposing stringent conditions. (Also read: Ranjith claims innocence in attempted sexual assault case; Film Employees Federation of Kerala takes action against him)

Ranjith granted bail

Malayalam film director Ranjith was arrested in connection with an attempted sexual assault case. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_01_2026_000247B)(PTI)

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The court has put some conditions on Ranjith along with the grant of bail. It directed Ranjith to surrender his passport, not to leave Ernakulam district, and not to enter the crime scene in Fort Kochi where the film shooting was held. He was ordered to execute a bond of ₹1 lakh and furnish two solvent sureties of the like amount. The court also directed Ranjith to appear before the investigating officer every Monday for the next three months or until the charge sheet in the case is filed.

Ranjith, who is lodged at Ernakulam Sub Jail, will be released soon. When the bail plea was considered, the prosecution opposed it, claiming that he had not cooperated with the investigation. However, the defence counsel submitted that Ranjith had neither objected to his arrest nor to custodial interrogation earlier. The defence also cited his health condition while seeking bail. Taking into account his health condition and the status of the investigation, the court granted him bail.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, following his remand, the filmmaker spoke to the press and claimed that the accusations against him were ‘false’. He also told reporters that he would be able to prove his innocence in the case while being taken inside the sub-jail in Kochi. Ranjith's lawyer has said that they are preparing to move a bail plea in court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, following his remand, the filmmaker spoke to the press and claimed that the accusations against him were ‘false’. He also told reporters that he would be able to prove his innocence in the case while being taken inside the sub-jail in Kochi. Ranjith's lawyer has said that they are preparing to move a bail plea in court. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kochi City Police Commissioner S Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar said that a Special Investigation Team was formed after the actress filed a complaint. The allegations were discreetly verified before Ranjith was arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kochi City Police Commissioner S Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar said that a Special Investigation Team was formed after the actress filed a complaint. The allegations were discreetly verified before Ranjith was arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The case pertains to allegations that the filmmaker sexually assaulted the complainant during a film shoot. Police had earlier registered a First Information Report (FIR) on March 28 based on the actress's statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case pertains to allegations that the filmmaker sexually assaulted the complainant during a film shoot. Police had earlier registered a First Information Report (FIR) on March 28 based on the actress's statement. {{/usCountry}}

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An actress who was working with him filed a complaint alleging that he attempted to sexually assault her on a film set. He was taken into custody from the Idukki district.

In her complaint, the actress alleged that Ranjith invited her to a caravan during the film’s shoot and attempted to assault her. Based on her statement, a case has been registered under multiple sections, including outraging the modesty of a woman, sexual assault, wrongful confinement and making obscene gestures.

(via inputs from PTI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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