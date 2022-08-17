Mammootty meets cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya in Sri Lanka during shoot for his next, see pics

Actor Mammootty met former captain of the Sri Lankan cricket team Sanath Jayasuriya in Columbo. Jayasuriya, who was also the newly-appointed tourism brand ambassador of Sri Lanka, welcomed Mammootty and hailed him as ‘true superstar’. He also said he welcomes all Indian stars to shoot in Sri Lanka. Also read: Dulquer Salmaan on working with father Mammootty in a film: ‘Dad has to take a call’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a couple of pictures from their meeting, Jayasuriya took to Twitter and wrote: “It was an honour to meet Senior Malayalam actor @mammukka. Sir you are a true superstar. Thank you for coming to Sri Lanka. I would like to invite all Indian stars and friends to #VisitSriLanka to enjoy our country (sic).”

Sanath Jayasuriya with Mammootty in Sri Lanka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mammootty is in Sri Lanka for the shooting of his upcoming anthology film, Kadugannawa Oru Yatrakuripp, which is being directed by Ranjith MT Vasudevan. It will have its direct premiere on Netflix.

Mammootty was recently seen in Malayalam action-thriller CBI 5: The Brain. Directed by K Madhu and scripted by SN Swamy, CBI 5: The Brain marks the fifth instalment from the popular investigative franchise, wherein Mammootty essayed the role of Sethurama Iyer CBI.

Other movies in the franchise include Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, Jagratha, Sethurama Iyer CBI and Nerariyan CBI. He was also recently seen in Malayalam thriller Puzhu, which directly premiered on Sony LIV. He currently awaits the release of Telugu film, Agent, in which he’s plays a key role.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Mammootty was in Dubai along with Mohanlal to receive UAE’s Golden Visa. The Golden Visa, which was introduced by the UAE government in 2019, allows the recipient to live and work in the nation without any requirement of a national sponsor for a period of 10 years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON