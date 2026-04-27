Mammootty says Patriot is not a ‘pan-India’ film: ‘The primary goal was to cater to the people of Kerala’

Patriot is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The Malayalam film stars Mammootty in the lead role, along with Mohanlal, Revathy, Nayanthara, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is directed by Mahesh Narayanan. Ahead of the release of the espionage thriller, the cast gathered for a press meet in Kochi. At the event, Mammootty spoke about the film and said Patriot is intended primarily for the Kerala audience and is not a pan-India release. (Also read: Patriot trailer: Mohanlal secretly helps Mammootty as he goes into hiding, promises action-packed spy thriller) Mohanlal and Mammootty in a still from the film.

What Mammootty said about Patriot At the press meet, Mammootty said, “This film is made for Malayalis. While we hope it may eventually find an audience outside Kerala, the primary goal was to cater to the people of Kerala, whose cinematic tastes have evolved significantly over the years. This is not a pan-India film… Patriot will be a game-changer. It will set a new standard, and hopefully, open the doors for more big-budget films in Malayalam cinema.”

As seen in the trailer of the film, Patriot involves fight sequences between both Mohanlal and Mammootty. The actor shared that they are kept for a reason. “These fights are not included just for spectacle. There’s a deeper reason behind them, which will become clear once the audience sees the film,” he said.

About Patriot The story revolves around a retired JAG officer, portrayed by Mammootty, who is wrongfully framed for espionage. Determined to clear his name and protect the nation, he embarks on a covert mission. Joining him in this high-stakes operation is Mohanlal, playing a battle-hardened armed forces operative. Tension rises as Fahadh Faasil’s character appears deeply concerned about the two joining forces, hinting at a complex narrative filled with power struggles and intrigue.

Patriot marks the collaboration between actors Mammootty and Mohanlal together after 13 years since Kadal Kadannu Oru Maathukutty (2013).

In the last few years, pan-India films have seen a rise in India. Pan-India films refer to the movies that are marketed and released in multiple languages across India, including Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and others. The concept gained prominence after the success of Baahubali in 2015. The last pan-India film which did blockbuster business at the box office was Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. Some other pan-India films include Adipurush, Liger, KGF, Kalki 2898 AD, and RRR. Not all of these releases were successful at the box office.