Maternal Instinct documentary: Netflix to release film on chilling Texas fetal abduction; all about Taylor Parker case

After Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard, Netflix is set to release Maternal Instinct, a true-crime documentary that investigates the harrowing 2020 Texas crime committed by Taylor Parker. Directed by Jessica Dimmock, the documentary feature from Story Syndicate tells the story of one of the most shocking murder cases in recent Texas history.

Maternal Instinct documentary: Netflix to release film on chilling Texas fetal abduction(Netflix/YouTube)

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Maternal Instinct is scheduled to premiere globally on June 12, 2026. It explores a horrifying fetal abduction case that shook the country.

Netflix says of the documentary, “Police pull over a woman who claims she just gave birth. But the baby — and the blood — aren't hers. Twisted lies unravel in this true-crime documentary.”

The Taylor Parker case

The case centers on the tragic murder of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock in New Boston, Texas. Much like Magen Fieramusca in the Heidi Broussard case, Taylor Rene Parker had faked her own pregnancy for ten months using a silicone belly, forged ultrasounds, and fake gender reveal parties in an effort to keep her boyfriend, Wade Griffin. Parker attacked Simmons-Hancock, an expectant mother, inside her home.

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{{^usCountry}} Parker murdered Simmons-Hancock and performed a crude C-section to steal her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage, on October 9, 2020. She then fled the scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parker murdered Simmons-Hancock and performed a crude C-section to steal her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage, on October 9, 2020. She then fled the scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, “On October 9, 2020, the subject killed a 21-year-old pregnant woman to take her unborn child.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, “On October 9, 2020, the subject killed a 21-year-old pregnant woman to take her unborn child.” {{/usCountry}}

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Parker was eventually pulled over for speeding by a Texas State Trooper in DeKalb. She was found covered in blood and with the deceased infant in her lap.

Parker claimed that she had just given birth on the side of the road, but her lies kept unravelling after she was taken to a nearby Oklahoma hospital, where medical staff found no signs of recent childbirth.

Read More | Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard: Where is slain mom's family now? What to know as crime drama streams

Parker and Simmons-Hancock reportedly met on the internet and became real-life friends. Parker even took Simmons-Hancock’s engagement pictures in 2019 and later even photographed her wedding.

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A Bowie County jury in November 2022 sentenced Parker to death. She is one of the few women on Texas Death Row. That sentence was recently upheld in November 2025.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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