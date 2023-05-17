Meghan Markle sparkles in gold as she receives Women of Vision award; Prince Harry also attends

Meghan Markle stepped out in a strapless gold gown at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power in New York City on Tuesday evening. She was one of the honorees of the evening, and was present with her husband Prince Harry. (Also read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry go on fun outing with Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz in first pics since coronation)

Pictures from the event went viral on the internet, as Meghan looked stunning in a glittery gown by Johanna Ortiz which featured a small diamond cutout on the front. She finished the look with gold and diamond jewelry and a pair of black strappy heels. Prince Harry was also present by her side in a navy blue suit, and was also accompanied by Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

As per a report by Page Six, Meghan was a guest of honour for the evening, where the Duchess of Sussex received the Women of Vision Award from Gloria Steinem, the co-founder of Ms. Foundation for Women, for “her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls.” Picking up her award, Meghan took the stage to deliver an acceptance speech where she called for finding the courage to fight for equity.

Meghan said, “It’s never too late to start. You can be the visionary of your own life… There is still so much work to be done. I am a woman who remains inspired and driven by this organization. It allowed me to recognize that part of my greater value and purpose in life was to advocate for those who felt unheard, to stand up to injustice, and to not be afraid of saying what is true and what is just and what is right.”

This event marked the first public appearance of the Duchess of Sussex after she chose to skip the coronation ceremony of King Charles III in the UK. The event was attended by Prince Harry, who was placed two rows behind his family members. Many even noticed that Prince Harry didn't share an exchange with either his brother Prince William or his father King Charles III throughout the whole ceremony, and headed back to the States as soon as the ceremony was over to attend the birthday of his son Archie.

