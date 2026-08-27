Mica Miller's first husband Jeremy Deas: Where is he now? Latest update amid Netflix's Death of the Pastor’s Wife

Netflix’s three-part documentary Death of the Pastor’s Wife examines Mica Miller’s relationship with pastor John-Paul “JP” Miller, allegations of coercive control, and the events that preceded her death in April 2024.

Death of the Pastor's life poster (Netflix | X )

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The documentary primarily focuses on Mica’s relationship with her second husband, Solid Rock Church pastor JP Miller, and the allegations of coercive control made by her family and friends. However, it also briefly revisited her first marriage to Jeremy Deas, a relationship that ended before Mica married JP.

Jeremy Deas was Mica Miller's first husband, whom she married, when she was 18 years old, in a ceremony officiated by JP.

Deep Dive What led to the end of Mica Miller's first marriage to Jeremy Deas? Mica Miller's first marriage to Jeremy Deas ended largely due to her involvement with JP Miller. The affair became public when JP's wife discovered it, leading to a tumultuous separation and divorce in September 2016. How did JP Miller influence Mica Miller's relationship with Jeremy Deas? JP Miller was a close friend of Jeremy Deas and actively encouraged the marriage between him and Mica, officiating their wedding. However, it's alleged that he later crossed professional boundaries with Mica, leading to complications in their marriage. What information is available about Jeremy Deas after his marriage to Mica Miller? There is currently no verified public information about Jeremy Deas's whereabouts or occupation following his marriage to Mica Miller. He has not made any public comments regarding their past relationship or her subsequent death.

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Who is Jeremy Deas?

Jeremy was an active member of the church’s sports ministry and was considered a close friend of JP Miller. According to Netflix Tudum article, Jeremy Deas and Mica married in 2012 when she was just 18 years old.

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{{^usCountry}} According to reporting cited by psychologist Joni E. Johnston, Mica’s sister Sierra stated that JP strongly encouraged the marriage. She said, “Looking back, it feels like J.P. pushed for that marriage. He was always talking about how great Jeremy was, how he and Mica would make a perfect couple. And then he's the one who marries them? It's like he was playing puppet master with their lives.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to reporting cited by psychologist Joni E. Johnston, Mica’s sister Sierra stated that JP strongly encouraged the marriage. She said, “Looking back, it feels like J.P. pushed for that marriage. He was always talking about how great Jeremy was, how he and Mica would make a perfect couple. And then he's the one who marries them? It's like he was playing puppet master with their lives.” {{/usCountry}}

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However, there is no independent evidence confirming his motives.

Johnston further reported that Mica became more involved in the church during her marriage to Jeremy. She also worked as a babysitter for JP's kids and as his personal secretary. Every day, the two spent hours together.

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Death of the Pastor's Wife tracked that after Mica began working as JP Miller’s assistant, the pastor gradually crossed professional boundaries. Family members interviewed in the series alleged that his messages to Mica became increasingly personal and romantic over time.

Three years into Mica's marriage to Jeremy in 2015, Allison, JP's wife, discovered that Mica and her husband were in a precarious situation. When the affair was discovered, the aftermath was turbulent and traumatic. Along with many other members of the congregation who felt deceived by their pastor's behavior, Jeremy and Allison left Solid Rock Church.

The documentary states that JP Miller publicly confessed in July 2015 to what he described as a “moral failing” in his marriage. According to the filmmakers, both JP’s marriage to Allison Miller and Mica’s marriage to Jeremy Deas subsequently ended in divorce.

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Where is Jeremy Deas now?

Despite the online interest following Netflix’s release, there is no verified public information about Jeremy Deas’ current whereabouts or occupation.

Jeremy does not appear in Netflix’s documentary, and he has not publicly commented on the series or Mica’s death. Publicly available records also do not indicate that he has participated in recent media interviews regarding the case.

The documentary instead detailed the coercive control that JP gradually established over Mica post their marriage. Mica eventually decided to leave the marriage.

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She was found dead at North Carolina’s Lumber River State Park on April 27, 2024, two days after serving JP Miller with divorce papers. Authorities ruled her death a suicide. Her family has continued to advocate for stronger legal protections against coercive control and have alleged that existing laws failed to protect her.