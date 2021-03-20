Home / Entertainment / Others / Minnal Murali poster: Mohanlal shares motion poster featuring Tovino Thomas
others

Minnal Murali poster: Mohanlal shares motion poster featuring Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas will play the lead in Malayalam cinema’s first superhero movie Minnal Murali. Mohanlal has presented the poster of the film.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Tovino Thomas features on Minnal Murali motion poster.

Actor Mohanlal on Saturday shared the motion poster of Malayalam cinema’s first superhero movie Minnal Murali, which stars Tovino Thomas in the lead. The film will be released for Onam festival on August 19 in cinemas.

Sharing the motion poster on his Instagram page, Mohanal wished the team. The motion poster confirms that the film, originally made in Malayalam, will also release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

The motion poster also confirms that the digital rights of the film have been bought by Netflix India.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Irul trailer unveiled, Malayalam film to release on Netflix on April 2

Mohanlal takes first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Dulquer Salmaan caught by police for driving on wrong side

Fahadh Faasil injured on sets of Malayankunju

Directed by Basil Joseph, the film also stars Aju Varghese and Harisree Ashokan in key roles. It is being produced by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters.

In May 2020, a church set from the shoot of the movie was destroyed by the members of Antharashtra Hindu Parishad (AHP) and Bajrang Dal. They demolished the set because it was close to Adi Sankaracharya mutt in Kalady, Ernakulum. They even claimed responsibility for the vandalism in a social media post.

Tovino took to Facebook to share a long post on the incident and lashed out at the religious fanatics. “Minnal Murali’s first schedule at Wayanad had been in progress when the set for the second schedule began construction at Kalady. It was carried out by art director Manu Jagad and team, under special instructions by stunt choreographer Vlad Rimburg.”

Also read: Nani announces second chapter in the HIT franchise, to star Adivi Sesh

Tovino said they had taken proper permissions from the concerned authorities. “And as we were about to start shooting in this set – which was built on a considerable cost, the whole country went into lockdown, following which our shoot was paused, just like all others,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“It is during this prevailing uncertainty that this contractual set was destroyed by a group of racialists yesterday. The reasons they cite for this unceremonious act are not understood to our senses till now. We’ve heard of movie sets being vandalized by religious fanatics in Northern parts of India. Now, it’s happening to us right here,” he wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tovino thomas mohanlal

Related Stories

bollywood

Step inside Rajkummar Rao's minimalist house that showcases his love for films. See pics, watch video

PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:41 PM IST
music

Neha Kakkar is ecstatic after Marjaneya success, husband Rohanpreet can't stop praising his 'doll, pari'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:56 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP