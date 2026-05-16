Mithun Chakraborty praises Suvendu Adhikari, says he is the ‘best chief minister West Bengal can have’

Last week, Suvendu Adhikari took oath as West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister, marking a significant political development in West Bengal. Senior BJP leader and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty hailed Suvendu Adhikari as the "best chief minister West Bengal can have", as the latter called on the actor-turned-politician at his residence on Saturday, reported news agency ANI.

What Mithun said about the new West Bengal CM

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari meets actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty at his residence, in Kolkata. (ANI Photo) (Saikat Paul)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Suvendu Adhikari visited Mithun Chakraborty's residence in New Town, adjacent to Kolkata, and held discussions for nearly an hour before beginning his first tour of the districts, with politically significant Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas as his first destination.

After the meeting, Mithun described Suvendu as "the best chief minister West Bengal can have" and said he was confident the BJP leader would bring "real changes" in the state in the coming days. "I can guarantee the people that there can be no better CM than him. He is the best. He has already begun working from day one after taking the oath," the actor told reporters following the meeting.

About Mithun's efforts during the elections

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} BJP leaders described the meeting as a "courtesy visit" and a gesture of gratitude towards Mithun for his role during the recent election campaign. Speaking after the meeting, Suvendu said Mithun had been working "day and night" for the last five-six years for the party and played a key role in bringing about the political change in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP leaders described the meeting as a "courtesy visit" and a gesture of gratitude towards Mithun for his role during the recent election campaign. Speaking after the meeting, Suvendu said Mithun had been working "day and night" for the last five-six years for the party and played a key role in bringing about the political change in the state. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "He is a senior to me. I came to seek his blessings. We discussed the work that needs to be done. However, we cannot share the details of the roadmap we discussed," Suvendu said. Party leaders said that the veteran actor had campaigned extensively across north and south Bengal despite health issues and continued canvassing even after suffering physical strain during hectic election schedules. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He is a senior to me. I came to seek his blessings. We discussed the work that needs to be done. However, we cannot share the details of the roadmap we discussed," Suvendu said. Party leaders said that the veteran actor had campaigned extensively across north and south Bengal despite health issues and continued canvassing even after suffering physical strain during hectic election schedules. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mithun was recently seen in The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Earlier this month, Vivek took to Instagram on May 5 to post a detailed statement, alleging that Mamata Banerjee had effectively waged a campaign against him in West Bengal. He claimed this made it increasingly difficult for his films to reach audiences in the state, particularly due to the controversies surrounding some of his work.

The Bengal Files was released in Indian theatres on September 5, 2025. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, this political drama features a cast including Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Anupam Kher, and Simrat Kaur. The film focuses on the 1946 Direct Action Day and Noakhali riots.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON