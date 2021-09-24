Mohanlal surprises octogenarian fan with video call, gives her flying kiss

Actor Mohanlal, who was recently seen in Malayalam thriller Drishyam 2, made a surprise video call to fulfil the wish of an octogenarian diehard fan, Rukmini, after a video of her crying to meet him went viral on social media.

A few days ago, a video of Rukmini went viral, in which she was seen in tears and expressing her desire to meet Mohanlal. Upon learning about the video, he decided to surprise her via a video call. Pictures from Mohanlal’s video call to Rukmini have surfaced online.

Mohanlal also promised to meet her in person once the Covid-19 pandemic subsides. Rukmini stays in an old-age home in Thrissur, Kerala.

Currently, Mohanlal is awaiting the release of the upcoming Malayalam film Aaraattu. Tipped to be an action-thriller, the film’s story is by UdayaKrishna, who had worked with Mohanlal in his runaway blockbuster, Pulimurugan. This project marks the fourth collaboration of Mohanlal and filmmaker Unnikrishnan.

Mohanlal recently completed shooting for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Bro Daddy. This is his second collaboration with Prithviraj after Lucifer. Bro Daddy also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena and Unni Mukundan. The film has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor.

Mohanlal also has the Malayalam thriller 12th Man in the pipeline. The project marks his reunion with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph. The project recently went on the floors and the actor is expected to join the sets soon.

A few weeks ago, Mohanlal was in Dubai to also receive UAE’s Golden Visa. He received the honour with actor Mammootty. The Golden Visa, which was introduced by the UAE government in 2019, allows the recipient to live and work in the nation without any requirement of a national sponsor for a period of 10 years.

