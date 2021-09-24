Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Others / Mohanlal surprises octogenarian fan with video call, gives her flying kiss
others

Mohanlal surprises octogenarian fan with video call, gives her flying kiss

Mohanlal surprised his octogenarian fan, Rukmini, with a video call after a clip of her crying to meet him went viral. He also promised to meet her in person when the Covid-19 situation got better.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Mohanlal made a video call to his diehard fan Rukmini.

Actor Mohanlal, who was recently seen in Malayalam thriller Drishyam 2, made a surprise video call to fulfil the wish of an octogenarian diehard fan, Rukmini, after a video of her crying to meet him went viral on social media.

A few days ago, a video of Rukmini went viral, in which she was seen in tears and expressing her desire to meet Mohanlal. Upon learning about the video, he decided to surprise her via a video call. Pictures from Mohanlal’s video call to Rukmini have surfaced online.

Mohanlal also promised to meet her in person once the Covid-19 pandemic subsides. Rukmini stays in an old-age home in Thrissur, Kerala.

RELATED STORIES

Currently, Mohanlal is awaiting the release of the upcoming Malayalam film Aaraattu. Tipped to be an action-thriller, the film’s story is by UdayaKrishna, who had worked with Mohanlal in his runaway blockbuster, Pulimurugan. This project marks the fourth collaboration of Mohanlal and filmmaker Unnikrishnan.

Mohanlal recently completed shooting for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Bro Daddy. This is his second collaboration with Prithviraj after Lucifer. Bro Daddy also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena and Unni Mukundan. The film has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor.

Also see: Mohanlal turns 61, celebrates low-key birthday at home, see pics

Mohanlal also has the Malayalam thriller 12th Man in the pipeline. The project marks his reunion with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph. The project recently went on the floors and the actor is expected to join the sets soon.

A few weeks ago, Mohanlal was in Dubai to also receive UAE’s Golden Visa. He received the honour with actor Mammootty. The Golden Visa, which was introduced by the UAE government in 2019, allows the recipient to live and work in the nation without any requirement of a national sponsor for a period of 10 years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mohanlal
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sunny movie review: Jayasurya shines in one-man show about mental health

4

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh return from their beach vacay

Manoj Patil blames Sahil Khan for harassment in suicide note, he responds

Nusrat Jahan on when fans can see her baby boy: ‘You should ask his father that’
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP