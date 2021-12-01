Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea earns 100 crore through advance bookings, say makers

Actor Mohanlal on Wednesday took to Twitter to say that his film Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea will have a massive release on Thursday with 16,000 shows and has already minted ₹100 crore through early reservations.

The film, produced by Antony Perumbavoor, also stars Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Manju Warrier and Siddique in important roles. It will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Mohanlal revealed in his tweet that the film will release in as many as 4,100 screens with 16,000 shows worldwide.

He also shared a poster along with his tweet which read that the film has already entered the 100 crore club through early ticket bookings.

The makers unveiled the film’s trailer on Tuesday and going by the scale and vision, it can be assumed that the Priyadarshan directed movie will be visually epic.

Marakkar is Keerthy Suresh’s big comeback to Malayalam cinema after a gap of seven years. She made her debut in a lead role with 2014 Malayalam film Geethaanjali, and since then she’s been busy doing films in Tamil and Telugu languages.

The movie was supposed to hit the screens last March. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release was postponed indefinitely.

A few months ago, there were reports that the film will opt for a direct-OTT release. However, in an interview to Sify.com, Priyadarshan clarified the film will only be released in cinemas.

“Marakkar is a big-budget film that can be enjoyed only on the big screen, even if I have to wait for another six months it will only have a theatrical release. Mohanlal, Antony Perumbavoor (producer and distributor), and me, we are on the same page as far as the release is concerned and we are sure a big tentpole film like Marakkar will have a big screen release before going the digital way,” he said.

