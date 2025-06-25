Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Music director Hesham Abdul Wahab: 'Kerala Crime Files 2 shows that I can't be bracketed in any one genre' | Exclusive

ByGayathri Krishna
Jun 25, 2025 03:28 PM IST

In an exclusive chat with OTTplay, Hesham Abdul Wahab discussed his approach to selecting projects in multiple languages.

Hesham Abdul Wahab, a music director who gained recognition for his compositions in several South Indian films, is currently soaking in praise for his work on the Malayalam web series Kerala Crime Files Season 2. In an exclusive chat with OTTplay, the musician discussed his approach to selecting projects in multiple languages and how the sequel to Malayalam's first online series is significant to his career.

Hesham Abdul Wahab, Kerala Crime Files 2
Hesham Abdul Wahab, Kerala Crime Files 2

Watch Malayalam’s best thrillers such as Marco, Identity and more on OTTplay Premium

'It is all about choosing the right projects'

The young music director made it clear that he is consistently pleased with the work he produces. "I will always be appreciative of the opportunity to contribute to these projects. I think it's impossible to categorise any musician under a specific genre, and Kerala Crime Files 2 demonstrates this point for me," he stated. 

When it comes to hearing screenplays and deciding which projects to work on, Hesham said that it all comes down to picking the correct ones. "Sometimes I get excited by the writing, and other times I'm inspired to choose a project by the director and production company. For instance, I worked in the recent Telugu film, 8 Vasantalu, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, who gave me my Telugu debut with Kushi," he added. 

Hesham is now working on two films: one in Malayalam, directed by Ahammed Khabeer, and one in Telugu, starring Anand Devarakonda. He continued by saying that he is taking one step at a time in order to concentrate on spending time with his family and himself.

'Hi Nanna is always special to me'

According to the musician, Hi Nanna, a Telugu movie, will always hold a special place in his life and profession. "Making the film as beautiful as possible was the one goal that the entire team was focused on,” remarked.

He added that Shouryuv, Hi Nanna's director, had allowed him ample creative freedom. Hesham went on to say that the compositions were far better than he had anticipated. He also expressed his joy with the film's soundtrack receiving more recognition following its OTT debut.

Also Read: Music director Hesham Abdul Wahab: 'I wanted to make a statement through Kerala Crime Files 2' | Exclusive

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Music director Hesham Abdul Wahab: 'Kerala Crime Files 2 shows that I can't be bracketed in any one genre' | Exclusive
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On