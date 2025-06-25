Music director Hesham Abdul Wahab: 'Kerala Crime Files 2 shows that I can't be bracketed in any one genre' | Exclusive

Hesham Abdul Wahab, a music director who gained recognition for his compositions in several South Indian films, is currently soaking in praise for his work on the Malayalam web series Kerala Crime Files Season 2. In an exclusive chat with OTTplay, the musician discussed his approach to selecting projects in multiple languages and how the sequel to Malayalam's first online series is significant to his career. Hesham Abdul Wahab, Kerala Crime Files 2

Watch Malayalam’s best thrillers such as Marco, Identity and more on OTTplay Premium

'It is all about choosing the right projects'

The young music director made it clear that he is consistently pleased with the work he produces. "I will always be appreciative of the opportunity to contribute to these projects. I think it's impossible to categorise any musician under a specific genre, and Kerala Crime Files 2 demonstrates this point for me," he stated.

When it comes to hearing screenplays and deciding which projects to work on, Hesham said that it all comes down to picking the correct ones. "Sometimes I get excited by the writing, and other times I'm inspired to choose a project by the director and production company. For instance, I worked in the recent Telugu film, 8 Vasantalu, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, who gave me my Telugu debut with Kushi," he added.

Hesham is now working on two films: one in Malayalam, directed by Ahammed Khabeer, and one in Telugu, starring Anand Devarakonda. He continued by saying that he is taking one step at a time in order to concentrate on spending time with his family and himself.

'Hi Nanna is always special to me'

According to the musician, Hi Nanna, a Telugu movie, will always hold a special place in his life and profession. "Making the film as beautiful as possible was the one goal that the entire team was focused on,” remarked.

He added that Shouryuv, Hi Nanna's director, had allowed him ample creative freedom. Hesham went on to say that the compositions were far better than he had anticipated. He also expressed his joy with the film's soundtrack receiving more recognition following its OTT debut.