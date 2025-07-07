Narivetta OTT release date: When and where to watch Tovino Thomas' action drama

Narivetta OTT release date: Tovino Thomas and Suraj Venjaramoodu-starrer Narivetta finally has an OTT release date. On Monday, SonyLiv took to their Instagram account to officially announce that the gripping police procedural drama will be releasing on the platform on July 11. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna faces flak from Kodava community for claiming she's 1st Coorgi actor: ‘Forgot Prema, Gulshan Devaiah?’) Narivetta OTT release date: The film is directed by Anuraj Manohar.

Narivetta gets OTT release date

Sharing a short teaser of the film, SonyLiv wrote in the caption of the post: “Echoes of truth, shadows of injustice! Watch Narivetta from July 11 only on Sony LIV.” Tovino was also tagged in a separate post, which shared a bunch of still from the film.

About the film

Narivetta revolves around the impressionable 28-year-old Varghese (Tovino Thomas), who’s in love with Nancy (Priyamvada Krishnan). He dismisses all the jobs he gets as not ‘respectable’. Fed up with his antics, Nancy breaks up with him, telling him to sort himself out, and he’s eventually forced to join the CPRF as a constable. From here on, his life takes a turn. His seniors taunt him, but compassionate Officer Bashir Ahmed (Suraj Venjaramoodu) takes him under his wing and becomes his mentor-cum-friend. The film then follows a case that is inspired by the real-life 2003 Muthanga tribal protest.

Narivetta is produced by Tippushan and Shiyas Hassan under the banner of Indian Cinema Company. Jakes Bejoy composed the music of the film. The film is written by Abin Joseph. Upon its theatrical release, the film was met with strong word-of-mouth and positive audience reception, and went on to screen for 40 days.

Tovino had taken to his Instagram account to post sincere audience reactions to the film upon release. Several members of the audience were seen wiping away their tears and giving the film a standing ovation in the theatres.