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Naslen-starrer Mollywood Times faces FIR over screening of unapproved censored content, police book makers

Kerala Police have booked the makers and distributors of Naslen’s Mollywood Times for CBFC violation and screening uncertified changes in theatres.

Jun 19, 2026 03:32 pm IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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The makers and distributors of the new Naslen-starrer Mollywood Times are in legal trouble after the Kerala Police registered a case against them for violating censor rules. The legal action follows an official complaint from the regional office of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to the board, theatres have been screening a version of the movie containing unapproved scenes or content altered after it received official censor clearance.

What the CBFC complaint says

Mollywood Times makers booked after CBFC alleges altered version screened in theatres.

According to a report in PTI, an FIR filed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reveals that the movie Mollywood Times was given a U/A 16+ rating only after the filmmakers agreed to cut specific scenes and mute offensive dialogue.

However, authorities allege that the version playing in cinemas is not the one they approved. According to the complaint, the theatrical prints ignored the official cuts, restoring deleted scenes and unmuting obscene language and expletives that were supposed to be censored. Because of these unauthorised changes, the CBFC is now investigating whether a completely different, unapproved version of the film was distributed to movie theatres.

Legal sections applied in the case

The case has been registered under Section 7(1)(a)(ii) of the Cinematograph Act. Violating film certification rules in India comes with strict penalties. Under this section, anyone who screens an uncertified film, alters a movie after it has been cleared, or lets minors watch an adult-rated (A) film can face up to three years in jail and a 1 lakh fine. The law ensures movies are shown exactly as approved by the censor board, with courts holding the power to permanently confiscate violating films.

Despite a delay from its original May 14 date, the Ashiq Usman Productions and Namesake production opened in theatres on June 5, 2026.

 
kerala police central board of film certification
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