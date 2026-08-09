Nayanthara praises Yash’s four-and-a-half-year dedication to Toxic: ‘He sacrificed his time with his family, kids’

The much-awaited trailer of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups was unveiled at a grand event in Bengaluru, attended by the film’s cast and crew. Several members of the team spoke about their co-stars, with Nayanthara, who generally stays away from film promotions, making a rare appearance at the event. The actor praised Yash’s dedication to the film, revealing how he sacrificed precious time with his family while working on the project.

Nayanthara praises Yash's dedication for Toxic

Nayanthara says Yash gave up his time with family for Toxic.

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During her speech at the trailer launch, Nayanthara recalled the first time she met Yash and revealed that he has the same larger-than-life image in real life too. She further spoke about Yash’s four-and-a-half-year journey with Toxic and said, "I have never ever seen a more hardworking actor than him. Every single day on set, I was amazed at the way he worked. This man gave four and a half years of his life. He sacrificed his time with his family, his kids; he was just bothered about work. I have never seen an actor take care of the director the way he did. I have so much love and respect for the actor, producer, and human being he is."

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{{^usCountry}} Nayanthara also praised Yash’s wife, Radhika, for being his constant support throughout the journey and said, "I also want to mention Radhika. Everyone talks about the cast and crew, but no one talks about the sacrifices of the family. She has been Yash’s biggest strength.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nayanthara also praised Yash’s wife, Radhika, for being his constant support throughout the journey and said, "I also want to mention Radhika. Everyone talks about the cast and crew, but no one talks about the sacrifices of the family. She has been Yash’s biggest strength.” {{/usCountry}}

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The Toxic trailer offers a glimpse of Yash’s complex relationship with his son. It introduces him as a ruthless killing machine, only to show him moments later vowing to kill his enemy’s brother while being held at gunpoint. While the trailer keeps much of the plot under wraps, it establishes Raya’s complicated relationships with the ‘Ladies’ of this fairytale for grown-ups.

About Toxic

Apart from Yash and Nayanthara, Toxic also stars Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, respectively. The film marks Yash’s return to the big screen after his 2022 release KGF: Chapter 2.

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The teaser of the film, released in July, received criticism for its misogynistic themes and imagery. Some scenes from the trailer have also sparked comparisons with Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film was originally scheduled to release in theatres in March, where it would have clashed with Dhurandhar 2. However, the makers postponed it to June, citing ‘tensions in the Middle East’. In May, the film was pushed back again and is now scheduled to release in theatres on August 26.