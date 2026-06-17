Nazriya Nazim's cryptic post about ‘chasing red flags’ grabs attention; fans wonder if it's about Fahadh Faasil

Malayalam actors Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil have been fan favourites since they first starred together in the 2014 film Bangalore Days and got married the same year. While the couple likes to maintain their privacy, Nazriya’s recent cryptic post about red flags has left many wondering whom she’s talking about. Reddit even speculated that she might be talking about Fahadh.

Nazriya Nazim’s cryptic post on red flags

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim have been married since 2014.

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Nazriya shared a post on her Instagram stories, re-sharing it from an Instagram page. “I used to think bulls were crazy for chasing red flags but here I am,” reads the text on it. Fans who noticed the post re-shared it on other platforms, wondering whom she was talking about. Meanwhile, Fahadh’s fans spammed the comment section of the post with his GIFs.

Nazriya Nazim's cryptic post about red flags.

Did Nazriya Nazim post about Fahadh Faasil?

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{{^usCountry}} An X (formerly Twitter) user also re-shared Nazriya’s post, writing, “Gurl ????!!! (crying emojis)” One fan commented, “She been putting up stories like these for a long time now,” while another wrote, “Hopefully nothing between FaFa and Nazzz. Hope it's some random depressing quote share.” Reddit also went into overdrive, trying to decode what was happening, with some digging out a blind post about a Mollywood couple getting divorced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An X (formerly Twitter) user also re-shared Nazriya’s post, writing, “Gurl ????!!! (crying emojis)” One fan commented, “She been putting up stories like these for a long time now,” while another wrote, “Hopefully nothing between FaFa and Nazzz. Hope it's some random depressing quote share.” Reddit also went into overdrive, trying to decode what was happening, with some digging out a blind post about a Mollywood couple getting divorced. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Promotion for upcoming film? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Promotion for upcoming film? {{/usCountry}}

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However, some saner heads prevailed, with fans wondering if the post was to promote Muhsin Parari’s Gracias El Clásico, her upcoming film with Tovino Thomas. “Maybe New movie titled 'El classico ' promotion,” wrote one Redditor, while another agreed, “She has an upcoming movie coming up with tovino, theme is slightly based on spain and has some bull fight kinda thing. So prolly to create a buzz around it, considering the words.” Others also pointed out that it could just be her talking about her film.

About Nazriya Nazim-Fahadh Faasil

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Nazriya and Fahadh met when they played a married couple in Anjali Menon’s Bangalore Days, which also starred Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly in lead roles. They began dating and got engaged in January 2014. The couple married in Thiruvananthapuram in August of the same year.

Nazriya last starred in the 2024 film Sookshmadarshini with Basil Joseph. Apart from Gracias El Clásico, she also has a yet-to-be-titled film with Suriya, directed by Jithu Madhavan, lined up. Fahadh last starred in Patriot this year. He has Don’t Trouble The Trouble in Telugu and Karate Chandran in Malayalam lined up.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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