Nazriya Nazim reveals why she ‘shut down completely’, was absent from limelight

Malayalam actor Nazriya Nazim left fans concerned after going completely off social media and skipping key personal and professional milestones. In a heartfelt social media post, Nazriya shared that she has been dealing with intense emotional and personal challenges, which led her to stay away from the limelight. (Also Read: Nazriya Nazim cherishes Thirumanam Ennum Nikkah) Nazriya Nazim talks about dealing with personal challenges.

Nazriya Nazim on her absence from social media and professional events

On Wednesday, Nazriya took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note explaining her absence from work and public engagements. She wrote, “As many of you know, I’ve always been an active member of this wonderful community. However, over the past few months, I’ve been struggling with my emotional well-being and personal challenges that have made it difficult for me to be present.”

She further admitted to missing her 30th birthday, New Year’s, and the success of her film Sookshmadarshini, and added, “I also want to apologise to all my friends for not explaining why I went missing and for not picking up calls or responding to messages. I’m truly sorry for any worry or inconvenience I may have caused. I did shut down completely. I also want to extend my apologies to all my colleagues who have been trying to reach me for work. I’ve been absent and I’m sorry for any disruptions this may have caused.”

Nazriya says she is still recovering

She further revealed that she wrote the note as she owed an explanation to her friends and family for disappearing, and added that she might take some more time to fully recover. She wrote, “On a positive note, I’m thrilled to share that I received the Kerala Film Critics Award for Best Actor yesterday! Thank you so much for all the recognition and congrats to fellow nominees and winners. It’s been a tough journey, but I want you to know that I’m working on healing and getting better every day. I appreciate your understanding and support during this time. I may need a bit more time to fully return, but I promise I’m on the path to recovery.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted to the post with a red heart emoji, while Vijay Varma wrote, “Wishing you all the love and healing.” Tovino Thomas also sent the actor love and hugs. Meanwhile, Nazriya was last seen in the mystery film Sookshmadarshini alongside Basil Joseph. The film also featured Akhila Bhargavan, Merin Philip, and Pooja Mohanraj in supporting roles, and emerged as a blockbuster at the box office.