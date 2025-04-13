Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to being paid ‘dramatically different’ salaries than her male co-stars for same kind of role

BySantanu Das
Apr 13, 2025 08:50 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about facing the issue of pay disparity in the industry, and how she wants to ensure equal pay for all artists.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu wants to ensure equal pay for the cast of a film with her production Tralala Moving Pictures. In an interview with Foodpharmer, the actor shared how she has been part of projects where she has been paid ‘dramatically different’ salaries than her male co-stars for an equally demanding role. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu first Indian star to ensure pay parity for artistes on her maiden production)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu debuted in 2010 with Ye Maaya Chesave.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu debuted in 2010 with Ye Maaya Chesave.

What Samantha said

During the interview, Samantha spoke about the issue and said, “I have been in many films where, not really sure why, but you’re paid dramatically different salaries for the same number of days and the same kind of role. I understand the big films where it’s hero-driven, and the hero pulls the people to the theatre. I do understand that there’s a difference. But there are also films where it was an equally demanding role, and there was still this stark difference.”

‘I can do something about the future’

She went on to add, “15 years I have been in the industry and what I try to do right now is to not repeat the mistakes that were apparent to me. That in my lifetime, I can’t do anything about my situation. But I can do something about the future. And if I don’t, who will? You have to put your weight behind things that bother you. I do believe that you will find your purpose in the things that bother you. That has been my mantra, that my purpose is where the things bother me. And everything that I am building is around things that bothered me.”

Samantha launched her production house called Tralala Moving Pictures in December 2023. Speaking about pay disparity between the genders in cinema at BIFFES recently, Nandini Reddy revealed that Samantha had told her that she had ensured pay parity for everyone who worked on her first production, tentatively titled Bangaram.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to being paid ‘dramatically different’ salaries than her male co-stars for same kind of role
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On