Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to being paid ‘dramatically different’ salaries than her male co-stars for same kind of role

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu wants to ensure equal pay for the cast of a film with her production Tralala Moving Pictures. In an interview with Foodpharmer, the actor shared how she has been part of projects where she has been paid ‘dramatically different’ salaries than her male co-stars for an equally demanding role. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu first Indian star to ensure pay parity for artistes on her maiden production) Samantha Ruth Prabhu debuted in 2010 with Ye Maaya Chesave.

What Samantha said

During the interview, Samantha spoke about the issue and said, “I have been in many films where, not really sure why, but you’re paid dramatically different salaries for the same number of days and the same kind of role. I understand the big films where it’s hero-driven, and the hero pulls the people to the theatre. I do understand that there’s a difference. But there are also films where it was an equally demanding role, and there was still this stark difference.”

‘I can do something about the future’

She went on to add, “15 years I have been in the industry and what I try to do right now is to not repeat the mistakes that were apparent to me. That in my lifetime, I can’t do anything about my situation. But I can do something about the future. And if I don’t, who will? You have to put your weight behind things that bother you. I do believe that you will find your purpose in the things that bother you. That has been my mantra, that my purpose is where the things bother me. And everything that I am building is around things that bothered me.”

Samantha launched her production house called Tralala Moving Pictures in December 2023. Speaking about pay disparity between the genders in cinema at BIFFES recently, Nandini Reddy revealed that Samantha had told her that she had ensured pay parity for everyone who worked on her first production, tentatively titled Bangaram.