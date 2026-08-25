Nivin Pauly says he refused to act in a song with vulgar lines, had it changed: ‘I am against vulgarity in my films’

Nivin Pauly is receiving rave reviews for his performance in the film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which was released in theatres last week. The Malayalam actor is largely known for his light-hearted romantic comedies like Premam, Bangalore Days and Ohm Shanti Oshana. In a new interview with Cue Studio, Nivin has now opened up about making sure his films contain no vulgarity. (Also read: Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Twitter review: Fans call Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju's age-gap romance Onam winner over Khalifa)

What Nivin shared

Nivin Pauly shared that he makes sure that his films are clean and has no vulgarity.

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During the interaction, Nivin said, “I am against vulgarity in my films. Early in my career, when a song had vulgar lines, I refused despite huge pressure. ‘If you don’t want me, throw me out, but I won’t do it,’ I told them. Eventually, the song was changed to end on a lighter note.”

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On trusting Girish AD

{{^usCountry}} Nivin also shared that he trusted director Girish AD when he approached him with the script of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. He did not take a long to say yes to the film. He said that the film is honest and has a organic feel to it, because the diretor makes it with sincerity, from casting the actors to writing the script with so much humour in it. Nivin also added that he enjoyed playing the character in the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nivin also shared that he trusted director Girish AD when he approached him with the script of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. He did not take a long to say yes to the film. He said that the film is honest and has a organic feel to it, because the diretor makes it with sincerity, from casting the actors to writing the script with so much humour in it. Nivin also added that he enjoyed playing the character in the film. {{/usCountry}}

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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is set to release in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions in September 4. The film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Vinay Forrt and Sangeeth Pratap. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “he charming screen presence of Nivin Pauly is used to great effectiveness here. The actor brings a quiet vulnerability to Justin, and he is unmatched in the scenes that demand his comic timing- thereby creating a beautiful portrait of a man who has to take control of his own life and choices. But it is Mamitha Baiju who carries the film, her face lighting up the screen.”