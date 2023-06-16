B'day shenanigans! North West celebrates her 10th birthday with an adorable prank on aunt Khloe Kardashian

North West, the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, celebrated her 10th birthday in true mischievous style by pranking her aunt Khloe Kardashian. The hilarious incident unfolded when North got her hands on Khloe's phone and decided to have some fun, capturing a series of comical poses and filling her face with adorable doodles. Khloe couldn't resist sharing the funny screenshots from her camera roll on her Instagram Story, much to the delight of her followers.

In the photos, North can be seen rocking purple braided hair, with vibrant suns, waves, and smiley faces adorning her face. The young prankster pulled off a range of dramatic expressions, including sticking out her tongue and widening her eyes, showcasing her playful personality.

Khloe, clearly amused by her niece's antics, captioned the post with affection, writing, "I love when my camera roll is like this from you my little Northie boo." It's evident that the close-knit Kardashian-Jenner family knows how to have a good laugh and create lasting memories together.

North West clicked hilarious images of herself in Khloe's phone.

The birthday celebrations for North continued in grand style, with her mom, Kim, going all out to ensure a memorable day. An epic pool party at the luxurious Beverly Hills Hotel was organized, complete with a visit to the Dior pop-up boutique. The boutique displayed an array of dazzling accessories, and North and her friends indulged in picking out their favorites, including the coveted J'Adior bracelets worth $420.

The festivities didn't stop there. North and her friends enjoyed a night in a lavishly decorated suite, complete with whimsical lilac teepee beds adorned with fairy lights and Hello Kitty cushions. The entrance to the suite greeted them with shelves full of brand-new sneakers, sweaters, and water bottles. They also delighted in personalized mocktails, delectable treats, and a fun-filled party bus ride to Nobu restaurant.

Kim Kardashian captured some heartwarming moments on camera, sharing videos of the birthday girl dancing alongside popular TikTok stars NoLimitJay and Mias. The group joyfully performed the "wiggy dance," a TikTok trend, leaving everyone entertained.

North's 10th birthday celebrations were a testament to the Kardashian-Jenner family's love for extravagant yet heartfelt gestures. From hilarious pranks to lavish parties, it's clear that they know how to make every moment memorable. As North grows up, one can only imagine the future antics and memorable celebrations this spirited young lady has in store for us all.

