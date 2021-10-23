Nusrat Jahan posts first video with Yash Dasgupta after son’s birth as they jet off on romantic getaway

Actors-politicians Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta took off on a romantic holiday together on Friday. She took to Instagram Stories to share a boomerang video of them posing together at what appears to be an airport lounge. This is the first video she has posted with him after the birth of their son, Yishaan, in August.

While Nusrat wore a brown hoodie and sweatpants set, Yash opted for a navy blue jacket over a white T-shirt and jeans. They had matching masks on. They also shared solo photos of their airport look on their Instagram pages. Neither mentioned the destination, but reports suggest that they were headed to Kashmir.

Earlier this month, Nusrat sparked rumours that she secretly tied the knot with Yash. She shared pictures from his birthday party but it was his cake - with the words ‘husband’ and ‘dad’ written on it - that grabbed eyeballs.

Speaking to a leading daily, Nusrat hinted that she and Yash might be married. On being asked about having a baby out of wedlock, she said, “Do people know whether or not it’s out of wedlock? Just because we don’t open up on things doesn’t mean whatever they are saying is true.” However, she refused to give a confirmation, choosing to ‘let that ambiguity stay’ instead.

In the same interview, Yash said that Nusrat gave him the choice of not being involved in their baby’s life if he did not want to. “I didn’t flinch when she told me. I just asked her if she wanted to go ahead with it. It’s not my body — it’s hers. She needed to decide. I told her I’d never leave her side irrespective of her decision. I wanted to have the baby but couldn’t have forced my decision on her. She even told me that if you want nothing to do with the baby, it’s okay, I’ll keep the baby,” he said.