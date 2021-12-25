Nusrat Jahan's baby boy Yishaan turns into a cute little Santa on Christmas. See pic

Bengali actor and politician Nusrat Jahan dressed her son Yishaan as little Santa Claus on Christmas this year. Celebrating her first Christmas as a mother, Nusrat took to Instagram and shared a picture with Yishaan.

In the picture, Yishaan was seen wearing the red and white Santa outfit while Nusrat carried him in her arms. She was seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a pair of denims. The mother-son duo posed by the Christmas tree and other festive decorations.

“It just isn’t a season… it’s a feeling… May this Christmas bring in joy peace hope and love to all… MERRY CHRISTMAS,” Nusrat captioned the picture. Actor-politician Mimi Chakraborty called the duo ‘adorable.’ Many of Nusrat's fans also wished her and her son a merry Christmas. Yishaan's father Yash Dasgupta was not seen in the picture.

Nusrat welcomed Yishaan in August this year. Earlier this week, speaking on her chat show, Ishq With Nusrat, she called her journey of motherhood as the boldest decision she took this year. "I've not made any mistake. It's my life and I've taken the decision. People might find it bold but I think it was a very sane decision to take. I've never spoken about this so that I can keep my sanity intact. Just because I didn't speak up on this matter, many people have said a lot of things. So today I'm speaking about this. Yes, I've been extremely extremely bold and I'm very proud of my decision of being a mother. I'm not a single mother, my child has a normal father and a normal mother like me," she said.

The actor kept her pregnancy a secret for the longest time. Although a couple of posts hinted at her pregnancy, she chose to stay tight-lipped about it.

