Olivia ‘Livvy’ Dunne reveals what older men tell her while seeking autographs

Olivia Dunne's fan following has increased dramatically over the years. According to On3 Sports, she currently has more than 1.1 crore followers between her TikTok and Instagram pages. The monetary value of her Name, Image and Likeness(NIL) is estimated to be around $3.3 million.

Olivia Dunne (REUTERS)

The star LSU gymnast recently gave an interview on the “Full Send Podcast”. Dunne talked about her meetings with autograph seekers especially older men at College World Series in Omaha in June this year.

“Ever since I did Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit], too, there’s like 12-year-olds and then their dads, which is like, I mean it kinda comes with what I do,” said Dunne.

“But usually whenever people come up to me and they’re older they say it’s for their daughter’s friend’s sister’s brother’s dog,” revealed Dunne.

She also talked about how her female fans approach her for autographs and memorabilia.

“They usually don’t come up to me as much as the guys or at least they’re a little more nervous to. I love meeting all my fans, but especially the girls. They’re always so sweet,” said Dunne.

Notably, Dunne is one of the highest-valued women's college athletes. She started training as a gymnast as early as three years of age. In 2017, she won the gold medal at the city of Jesolo Trophy. She has also represented USA National Team. She is now entering her senior year at Louisiana State University. Dunne is quite popular on TikTok where she uploads daily vlogs. Due to her social media popularity, she gets to endorse various fashion brands.

