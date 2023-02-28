Pakistani actor Ushna Shah on backlash to her red wedding lehenga: 'Whether my dress looked Indian or even Mongolian...'

Pakistani actor Ushna Shah accused a fashion blogger of sneaking a drone into her wedding, and sharing the photos with local media portals without her permission. Ushna made news after a section of social media users slammed her for 'dressing up like an Indian bride' in a red wedding lehenga. On Monday, the actor took to Instagram Stories to call out a fashion blogger for violating the terms clearly stated in her wedding invitation by bringing a plus-one, as well as a photographer with a drone to record 'personal moments' from her wedding with golf player Hamza Amin. Also read: Pakistani actor Ushna Shah reacts to people slamming her for 'dressing up like an Indian bride' in a red wedding lehenga

Ushna Shah also questioned those slamming her wedding outfit choice, and said 'whether her dress looked Indian or Mongolian' no bride deserved being criticised the way she was. In one of her Instagram Stories, the Pakistani actor wrote, “I am disgusted and feel violated. He (the blogger) was invited out of obligation as I have known him for years and he happened to be at the office where we were designing invitations. His invite said strictly no plus one. He was then sent a memo along with other guests to not record personal moments, especially the nikkah (wedding ceremony).

Pakistan actor Ushna Shah took to Instagram to call out a blogger for sharing her wedding photos without permission.

She continued, "Not only did he bring a plus one, he brought a photographer without permission, lied to my family that I had allowed this. That photographer then sent exclusive unapproved photos to various portals." Ushna further wrote, "He (the photographer) also brought a drone, which he snuck to our private nikkah enclosure on the water and recorded our signing, which left me in tears afterward.”

In another note she shared on Instagram Stories on Monday, the Pakistani actor wrote, “The drone was hovering loudly next to my head during my signing, I had to shoo it away. I had a sick feeling in my stomach wondering who it was. Does any bride deserve this? Whether my dress looked Indian to people or even Mongolian, does any human being deserve this? Our nikkah enclosure allowed 15 people, family only. I am dizzy with disgust that this man would stoop so low... If I have any legal standing to do something about this, I will. I feel absolutely violated."

Ushna also shared screenshots of the invite she had sent to the blogger, which clearly stated that he cannot bring a plus-one. The invitation further added that sharing videos and photos from the wedding ceremony was strictly prohibited.

On Sunday, in her previous Instagram Stories, Ushna also slammed those mocking her wedding lehenga for looking 'Indian'. She had said, "To those who have a problem with my dress: you weren't invited, nor did you pay for my shade of red. My jewellery, my jora (wedding outfit): purely Pakistani..."

